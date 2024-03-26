My Heart Is Broken: Family, Friends Bid Farewell To Jesse Baird In Melbourne

Family, friends, colleagues and LGBTQI community members gathered at a memorial service in South Morang, a suburb in Melbourne, on Tuesday to bid adieu to former Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird.

Twenty-six-year-old Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies were allegedly shot dead by celebrity blogger turned NWS police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon in Baird’s Paddington home in Sydney on February 19, 2024. Their bodies were found nine days later in surf bags in a rural property in Bungonia, NSW.

On Tuesday, hundreds dressed in bright colours gathered at Plenty Ranges Art and Convention Centre in South Morang to celebrate Baird’s life. Baird had grown up in the suburb of Diamond Creek in Melbourne’s north, around 11 kilometres from where his memorial service was held.

‘Our Hearts And Lives Are Changed Forever’

Baird’s mother remembered her child as “my beautiful, precious, loving, caring, generous, caring and talented boy”.

‘Our hearts and lives are changed forever and there is less sparkle in the world,” said Helen. “I promise to fight for you and make you proud. My heart is broken, my darling boy, and I love you more than this world.”

Baird’s sister Kourtnee fought back tears as he bid her brother farewell. “You are the absolute light of my life. My biggest inspiration and my biggest cheerleader,” Kourtnee said.

Baird’s brother Brendan promised to keep his memory alive. “One day my kids will know all about their Uncle Jesse”.

‘Your Final Show’

Baird’s father Gary described the memorial service as “your final show”. “You squeezed 100 years of life into 26 and our hearts are broken. You will be missed but never forgotten,” said Gary.

Baird’s Network 10 colleagues attended the memorial service. “Jesse was cheeky, funny, caring, hard-working, a heart-throb,” Network 10 presenter Daniel Doody said in his eulogy.

Earlier this month, AFL paid tribute to Baird and Davies before the AFL opening round between Sydney Swans and the Melbourne Demons at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 7, 2024. Baird had officiated in many matches as an AFL goal umpire. On Tuesday, his AFL umpire colleagues attended the memorial service in their uniforms to honour Baird’s legacy.

