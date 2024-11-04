Narelda Jacobs Announced As New Patron of Rainbow Futures WA

Narelda Jacobs, veteran journalist and news presenter, and LGBTQIA+ Whadjuk Noongar woman, has been announced as the newest patron for the peak Western Australia LGBTQIA+ organisation Rainbow Futures WA.

Rainbow Futures WA made the announcement on their social media accounts this morning.

In a press release, the organisation said that they are ‘thrilled” that Jacobs accepted their invitation to become a patron.

Speaking on behalf of Rainbow Futures WA, Convenor Misty Farquhar OAM said they were excited to have Narelda’s support.

“For many queer and Indigenous people, Narelda is a beacon of hope. She is a role model for so many of us.”

“Narelda’s work speaks for itself. She is a positive, passionate, and proud community leader. We look forward to engaging with her as our patron.”

Narelda Jacobs: there is still ‘so much to advocate for’ for LGBTQIA+ progress

“We’ve made so much progress when it comes to equality for LGBTIQA+ people but there’s still so much to advocate for”, said Jacobs, about her appointment to patron of Rainbow Futures.

“We can’t rest until every member of our community can feel safe while at school, work, playing sport, accessing health services or even borrowing books at the library,” she continued.

“The rainbow community has always been stronger together and Rainbow Futures WA will use that collective strength to keep pushing for progress.”

Jacobs’ enormous impact on LGBTQIA+ and Indigenous representation

Narelda Jacobs is a veteran in the media industry. She has made enormous progress for the representation of both LGBTQIA+ and Aboriginal communities, as the first Aboriginal woman and first openly lesbian newsreader in Western Australia.

Jacobs also does an enormous amount of advocacy work: she is on the board of the National Justice Project, Football Australia’s National Indigenous Advisory Group and is a Legacy ‘23 Ambassador for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She is an ambassador of The Pinnacle Foundation, The Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation, Motor Neurone Disease Association WA, WA Aboriginal Leadership Institute and Deadly Science, and was a Rainbow Champion for Sydney World Pride 2023.

The openly queer newsreader announced her marriage to her now-wife Karina Natt earlier in the year.