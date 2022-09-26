—

National treasure and gay Indigenous elder Uncle Jack Charles, who died on September 13, will be honoured and celebrated at a state funeral, the Victorian government confirmed on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that Uncle Charles’ family had accepted the offer of a state funeral.

“There is no actor, no activist, no survivor and no Victorian quite like Uncle Jack Charles. He leaves behind a legacy – one of profound honesty, survival and reconciliation – and one that every single Victorian can be proud of,” the Premier said in a statement.

The State Funeral Service will be held at Hamer Hall at 2pm on Tuesday October 18, 2022.

Stolen Generation Survivor

Uncle Jack Charles, a proud Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Taungurung man, was a survivor of the stolen generation – as an infant, he was forcibly removed from his mother by authorities. He endured homelessness, imprisonment and a cycle of addiction for much of his early life.

In 1971, Uncle Jack co-founded Australia’s first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana at Melbourne’s Pram Factory and is known as the “grandfather of Indigenous theatre”.

“His life was once marred by great injustice, but he did not let that dim his bright and generous spirit,” said the Premier, adding, “As an actor, musician, potter, performer and activist, Uncle Jack took on many roles. As a mentor and guiding light for young Aboriginal men, he touched the lives of many.”

Earlier this year, he was the first Indigenous Elder to speak at the Victorian Truth-telling Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Uncle Charles was named Victorian Senior Australian of the Year 2016. Recently, he was awarded NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year 2022.

Being Gay And Indigenous

In a 2019 interview with Star Observer, Uncle Charles, had spoked about being gay and Indigenous. “Us gay and Indigenous mob, we’re fringe dwellers twice over, and that’s what gives us great strength,” Uncle Charles had said.

Victoria’s Minister for Equality Harriet Shing spoke with Star Observer about Uncle Charles’ enduring legacy.

“Through all of his actions – his kindness, passion, activism, creativity, and brilliance, Uncle Jack Charles filled our hearts. And with his passing, our hearts are broken,” said Minister Shing.

“Despite the trauma and grief experienced in his own life, he became one of the most positive, engaging, wicked and brilliant leaders that the state has ever known. A dogged and tireless advocate for our LGBTIQ+ communities, Uncle Jack always made space for those who needed it and led with warmth and inclusion,” added the Minister.

For more details about the state funeral for Uncle Jack Charles and to submit a tribute, click here.






