Actor And Transgender Activist Georgie Stone ‘Fearful’ For Her Safety

Actor and transgender activist Georgie Stone said she is “fearful” for her safety as anti-trans rhetoric is being amplified across Australia.

On Tuesday, April 4, during an address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Stone talked about the exhaustion she feels, being targeted as a trans woman.

Stone said, “Usually in speeches like these, I try to put on a brave face. But the truth is, I’m genuinely fearful for my safety.”

“I’m tired of feeling targeted. I am tired of going to sleep at night worried about what hateful, horrible messages I will wake up to. This last month has been a taste of what has been happening to trans people here and all around the world.

“The words that have been espoused by those who wish for our eradication – that we are treacherous and deceitful, and worse – are not new sentiments. We have been attacked and threatened our whole lives.”

We Need Allies

During the emotional and passionate speech, Stone issued a call to action.

With her voice breaking, holding back tears, she said, “We can’t keep fighting by ourselves. This weight that we’re carrying is crushing and relentless. We need our allies to shoulder some of the burden, because you can’t celebrate with us at WorldPride and then scatter when the attacks come.

“If you want the pride and the glitter and the confetti, you also have to stand with us when it’s uncomfortable and scary too.”

“What will it take for you to pay attention?” Stone asked.

“What will it take for our pleas for support and dignity and safety to break through?

“How many more trans people have to die for this to be worthy of your attention?

“How many more Neo-Nazis need to walk the streets?

Demonisation Of Trans Community

“The demonisation of the trans community also impacts the broader community. Friends, family, and allies, allowing this to continue sends the message that this is what we stand for. And I think Australia can do better.”

For fighting for the rights of trans and gender-diverse youth, Stone was awarded an Order of Australia in 2020, the youngest recipient in the award’s then 55-year history.

In a statement on the day, Stone said, “What a day. I’m so honoured and overwhelmed and proud and all the feels. It was an honour to receive an Order of Australia today alongside my mum, and to be surrounded by people I love so dearly. It has been such a devastating year, but this was something to celebrate.”

In 2013, Stone began a legal battle with the Australian Family Courts, which led, in 2017, to significant roadblocks being removed, meaning that transgender children would no longer need Family Court approval to access hormone treatment.

At the age of 10, Stone was the youngest person to receive hormone blockers in Australia.