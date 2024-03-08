Adelaide United Player Musa Toure ‘Hugely Sorry’ For Anti-Pride Round Instagram Post

Adelaide United player Musa Toure, who is on the same team as out gay footballer Josh Cavallo, has apologised and said he is “hugely sorry” over a social media post where he opposed A-Leagues’ Pride Round.

The A-Leagues is holding its Pride Round this weekend with the annual Pride Cup double-header between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory.

Toure’s fellow player Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021, becoming the first top-division male footballer to come out as gay.

Last week, Adelaide United and Matildas player Grace Wilson had come out as non-binary.

‘Muslim Players Do Not Support Pride Round’

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, 18-year-old Toure said he and other Muslim players did not support the Pride round.

“For the Muslim brothers and sisters I’m an Adelaide United player but also I’m a Muslim before anything,” Toure said.

“I do not support the pride round. I love football but I have no say … the Muslims in my team all disagree about the pride round but we also have no problem with the LGBTQ PEOPLE!! It’s their life.”

In a statement, Adelaide United said the club respected “individual beliefs, and we will continue to embrace diversity, and welcome individuals from all backgrounds.”

“Our club is committed to inclusivity and respect for all, and through the pride round, we want to celebrate everyone, no matter who you are, who you love, or what faith you hold,” the Club said, adding “We will continue educating players and staff about the significance of respecting diversity and promoting inclusivity, while fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, welcomed, and accepted.”

Apology

After deleting his original social media post Toure put up a fresh post apologising for his comments.

“I want to apologise for me comments on social media in relation to this weekend’s Pride celebration,” Toure posted on Instagram.

“Having spoken to my teammates and my club, I understand that my comments were hurtful and insensitive and for this, I’m hugely sorry. At my club, a lot has been done to ensure all players and fans feel included and can be themselves.”

“My comments did not reflect this. I will continue to grow and learn and look forward to this weekend’s matches,” Toure added.





