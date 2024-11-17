Alan Jones Arrested Over Allegations He Indecently Assaulted Young Men

National News New South Wales News News
Lydia Jupp
November 18, 2024
Alan Jones Arrested Over Allegations He Indecently Assaulted Young Men
Image: Alan Jones

Alan Jones has been arrested this morning by New South Wales police, following an investigation into indecent assault and sexual touching allegations, which occur over the span of two decades.

The allegations state he indecently assaulted, groped or inappropriately touched multiple young men.

Detectives arrested the Australian media giant and former 2GB radio host at his luxury Circular Quay apartment this morning (November 18) at around 7:45am.

Police officers have reportedly taken him to Day Street Police Station in Sydney.

Month-long investigation into Alan Jones over allegations of indecent assault of young men

This comes after a months long investigation following allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents between 2001 and 2019.

Detectives from Strike Force Bonnefin, which has been run by the NSW State Crime Command’s child abuse squad, have reportedly been conducting a ‘top-secret’ investigation into Jones for at least 9 months.

This follows arrest of Alan Jones in December of 2023 after historical allegations

In December of last year, the Sydney Morning Herald published multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour going back close to 60 years.

Some of the allegations came from a 2GB employee, who told SMH told the publication that what Jones did to him “was a criminal offence”.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done,” the former 2GB employee told SMH.

Jones has denied all the allegations, with his legal team from Mark O’Brien Legal stating at the time, “Our client denies ever having indecently assaulted the persons referred to in your letter, and your suggestion that he has is scandalous, grossly offensive and seriously defamatory of him”.

Official comment expected from NSW Police today

Investigations are ongoing, and spokespeople from NSW Police are expected to address media later today.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact:

  • 1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  • Lifeline: 13 11 14
  • LGBTQ+ Rainbow Sexual, Domestic & Family Violence Service Help Line: 1800 385 578
  • NSW Mental Health Access Line: 1800 011 511
  • Alan Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636
  • Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  • Mensline 1300789978
  • Alcohol and Drug Information Service: 1800 250 015
  • QLife (3pm to midnight): 1800 184 527
  • 13YARN (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander line) – 13 92 76

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sydney Wearable Art Gala By TAFE Presents a Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
November 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Sydney Wearable Art Gala By TAFE Presents a Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
Entertainment News Scene Scene Events Spaces Sydney
Alan Jones Charged with 24 Offences Against Eight Alleged Victims
November 18, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Alan Jones Charged with 24 Offences Against Eight Alleged Victims
National News News
Life Never Arrived: What It’s Like Going Through Gender Transition When You’re Middle-Aged
November 18, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

Life Never Arrived: What It’s Like Going Through Gender Transition When You’re Middle-Aged
Essay News Opinion
Man Sentenced to Life After Hate Crime Murder of Gay Student
November 18, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Man Sentenced to Life After Hate Crime Murder of Gay Student
International News
Alan Jones Arrest: Commissioner Says Police Expect More Allegations To Surface
November 18, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Alan Jones Arrest: Commissioner Says Police Expect More Allegations To Surface
New South Wales News News
Queer Books For Your Christmas Reading List
November 17, 2024 | Michael James

Queer Books For Your Christmas Reading List
Entertainment Life + Style News