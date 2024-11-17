Alan Jones Arrested Over Allegations He Indecently Assaulted Young Men

Alan Jones has been arrested this morning by New South Wales police, following an investigation into indecent assault and sexual touching allegations, which occur over the span of two decades.

The allegations state he indecently assaulted, groped or inappropriately touched multiple young men.

Detectives arrested the Australian media giant and former 2GB radio host at his luxury Circular Quay apartment this morning (November 18) at around 7:45am.

Police officers have reportedly taken him to Day Street Police Station in Sydney.

Month-long investigation into Alan Jones over allegations of indecent assault of young men

This comes after a months long investigation following allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents between 2001 and 2019.

Detectives from Strike Force Bonnefin, which has been run by the NSW State Crime Command’s child abuse squad, have reportedly been conducting a ‘top-secret’ investigation into Jones for at least 9 months.

This follows arrest of Alan Jones in December of 2023 after historical allegations

In December of last year, the Sydney Morning Herald published multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour going back close to 60 years.

Some of the allegations came from a 2GB employee, who told SMH told the publication that what Jones did to him “was a criminal offence”.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done,” the former 2GB employee told SMH.

Jones has denied all the allegations, with his legal team from Mark O’Brien Legal stating at the time, “Our client denies ever having indecently assaulted the persons referred to in your letter, and your suggestion that he has is scandalous, grossly offensive and seriously defamatory of him”.

Official comment expected from NSW Police today

Investigations are ongoing, and spokespeople from NSW Police are expected to address media later today.

