Aussie DJ Warns Women About Straight Men Pretending To Be Gay In LGBT Spaces

An Australian DJ has spoken out against a trend where straight men are pretending to be gay to ‘exploit’ intoxicated women into unsafe situations.

The DJ, who goes by the stage name Beks, warned other women of this threatening trend after sharing her experiences while out at the Sydney Mark Gras.

Beks shared a series of TikTok videos, explaining the horrific experience where she was ambushed by a group of men who had been “posing as somebody that’s gay” after she had been dancing alone at the festival in the evening.

“I was dancing on my own, and these four guys came up to me as a pack. And one of them said to me, ‘Oh, do you want to dance?’ I said I only dance with gay guys”.

“Now, the reason why I had to say this is because I wasn’t getting a gay vibe from him. He said, ‘I’m not gay, but my best friend is’,” Beks said in a TikTok clip.

Beks said she believed that the men were lying to her because his best friend had been leering at a woman who had been “sexually expressing herself in a very liberated way”.

The music producer stated that the men had begun to focus their attention on one woman, and one of them had “grabbed her and pulled her into the circle”, so she decided to begin recording them.

When one of the men realised that Beks had been filming them, he began dancing with his arm up, to shield his face from being seen.

Beks stated that she went to seek help by telling security that she wanted to make sure the men “weren’t going to prey on any intoxicated women”.

The music producer, who identifies as queer alleged that the men were “pretending to be gay in order to access these spaces, they were being physical with women and they were hunting in a pack, looking for situations of women who were on their own”.

Following the incident, the DJ has shared that she has had trouble sleeping. Beks denounced the event, criticising the dangerous experience she underwent during the “one time of the year that everybody is supposed to feel safe”.

The DJ said she was worried “women may have been prey to these guys at the end of the night”.

“I have no tolerance for these grubs, these cockroaches that exploit humans, no matter who you are,” she said.

“I am just so fucking sick and tired of people being exploited in these situations”, said Bess, adding, “I just happened to be a queer woman who was in that space, and I think that it is absolutely disgraceful that people would pretend to be gay in order to exploit women”.