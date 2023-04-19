Beloved Catholic Priest And Outspoken LGBT Ally Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

Father Bob Maguire, Melbourne-based Catholic priest and an outspoken ally of Australia’s LGBTQI community, has died at the age of 88.

Fr Bob, who described himself on his Twitter handle as “the Larrikin Priest…patron of the unloved and unlovely”, passed away at Cabrini Hospital on Wednesday morning, his foundation confirmed.

“His physical and mental health had been deteriorating for some time but his preference was always to help others rather than consider his own situation,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Fr Bob was not just a much-loved family member but was loved by all Australians for what he stood for. He has fought bravely for the underprivileged and homeless all his life. He represented the highest of principles, and he fought to actively live those principles.”

Tributes Flow For Fr Bob

With the passing of Father Bob, we have lost a great Australian. An irrepressibly cheerful champion for all those battling disadvantage, he dedicated his life to brightening the lives of those most in need. pic.twitter.com/w9wQFQVkTk — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 19, 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the nation in paying tributes to the beloved former Melbourne parish priest.

“A man of warmth and faith who faced struggles with a cheeky grin. May he rest in peace.”

In 1989 Father Bob was made a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to homeless youth. His foundation delivered hundreds of free meals every week to those in need.

‘Shut Our Mouths’

Fr Bob was an outspoken ally of the LGBTQI community during the Marriage Equality campaign in Australia. In 2011, Fr Bob became one of the first priests to publicly say that he would be open to performing gay civil unions.

In 2017, during the marriage equality vote, Fr Bob advised fellow clergy members to ” shut our mouths” after incendiary comments on the issue of gay marriages by the Archbishop of Brisbane.

“It would be better if the church and other religions were involved in pastoral care with their communities rather than in politics,” Fr Bob told his fellow priests.

“Fr Bob Maguire was a brave and tireless advocate for LGBTIQA+ equality and he will be greatly missed,” said Rodney Croome, Just.Equal Australia spokesperson and former national director of Australian Marriage Equality, Rodney Croome.

“He stood up for the recognition of same-sex relationships and against anti-gay and anti-trans prejudice when few other public leaders were willing to do the same. He was a strong supporter of giving LGBTIQA+ people a voice to explain why equality and inclusion are so important,” Croome said in a statement.

