Christian Woman Targets Male Ballet Dancer For Performing In Front Of Sydney Church

A Sydney woman targeted a male ballet dancer who was performing in front of one of the city’s iconic landmarks – the St Mary’s Cathedral. The unidentified woman, wearing a cross, called the performance an “abomination”.

London-based ballet dancer Kadeem Hosein (27) is a pointe technique performer, a role that is traditionally the domain of female ballerinas.

Hosein has been dancing wearing a tutu in front of monuments in different cities, including New York, Berlin, London, Edinburg, and Bali, and is currently in Australia.

Ballet Brings Me Joy

Hosein has spoken about the “joy ballet brings me” and has been documenting his public performances on his social media handles.

“Dancing these roles in a public space wearing pointe shoes and a tutu has helped me to bring joy to so many onlookers from little children to elderly ladies who bring me flowers. I’ve received so many wonderful comments (thanks TikTok) about how me doing this has allowed people to see ballet in a different way and inspired them to think differently and more openly and that is all I aim to do with these mini performances, Hosein posted to Instagram in November 2022.

“Dancing en pointe in public and making these videos has given me a new appreciation of dance and let me explore characters, choreography and variations in a space and way I didn’t think I ever would or could. I feel generally more confident in my dancing and even if it isn’t stage-standard I’ve grown even more in love with ballet because of it (if that’s possible),” Hosein said in another post in May 2022.

‘I Met My First Karen’

In Australia, Hosein posted photos of himself dancing in front of the State Library in Melbourne last month. “Melbourne is definitely on my list of cities to return to,” he said.

It was a different story in Sydney when in the middle of his performance in front of St Mary’s Cathedral, a woman decided to interrupt and harangue Hosein and the person who was recording the video.

“I had my first Karen while dancing outside,” Hosein said in the video posted on Tuesday. “So… this happened in Sydney. I was dancing in front of the church which is a gorgeous building, and a lady decided that I was an abomination and she needed to stop me.”

‘That’s A Church’

The woman is first heard talking to the camera person. She then gets louder. “Can you record somewhere else, not in front of the house of the Lord?”.

Hosein, who initially doesn’t hear what the woman is shouting, says “Sorry?”.

The woman repeats: “Can you record someone else not in front of the house of the Lord?”

‘Or you could just wait five minutes and I’ll be finished?’ Hosein responds.

“No. This is an abomination,” she rails. The camera is then turned on her, and she says, “Don’t record me,” while trying to block the camera with her hand

“You’re in a public space. I can record you anywhere in a public space,” the cameraperson says.

“That’s a church,” the woman says.

As she turns her face around and starts to leave, Hosein asks behind her, “Did God not create ballet?”

Social media users came out in support of Hosein. “Well done guys. Lots of activities are recorded on that space and yours is just as welcome. The religious are continuously intolerant of anything other than their religious perception.”

“So sorry that happened to you. I think 30-something straight females are the most homophobic around,” another person said. Many commended the duo for their calm response to the hater.





