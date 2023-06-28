FIFA Women’s World Cup Campaign Features Out Matildas Players

June 28, 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Campaign Features Out Matildas Players
Image: Image: Matildas Facebook

With 22 days to go before Australia and New Zealand host FIFA Women’s World Cup, Football Australia has launched a new campaign featuring out gay Matildas players.

‘We’re Not Done, ’Til It’s Done’

The campaign includes Matildas players Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Tameka Yallop, and Clare Polkinghorne and features the tagline “We’re not done, ’til it’s done.”

In an interview with Mumbrella, Carpenter said, “It is incredible to be a part of this moment for football and ‘til it’s done’ really captures what every member of the squad is putting in behind the scenes so we can be prepared for the world stage.

“It also speaks to us as a team in that we will also put in 100% into every tackle, every run, every moment, every push to make the game better and accessible to the next generation and to make the nation proud.”

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said, “the FIFA Women’s World Cup will provide a global stage for the world to see just why Australians love the CommBank Matildas.

“Our players are stars in some of the biggest football clubs and leagues in the world and that is due to their unremitting pursuit of excellence that is on show, captured in the ‘‘til it’s done’ campaign.”

Johnson: Confident And Optimistic Players Will Be Allowed To Wear Rainbow Armbands

In May, Johnson told the Observer that he is “pretty confident and optimistic” that players will be allowed to wear armbands to express themselves, including rainbow armbands, which were not allowed at the Qatar World Cup

“One of the key learnings for us as a host of the Qatar World Cup was seeing how players wanted to use that platform to push issues that were important to them. That came through very strongly. And in the case of Qatar, the competition rules were at odds with the desire of the players. So we’re cognisant of that.”

Johnson went on to say,  “We’ve had very good dialogue with FIFA and it’s meaningful. They are not paying lip service to this.” 

Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20, 2023, until August 20, 2023. 

