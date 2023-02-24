Fundraiser Set Up For Two Trans Women Attacked In Melbourne

A fundraiser has been set up for two trans women who were attacked at a dance party in Melbourne and had transphobic slurs hurled at them last week.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of an attack on trans women, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Victoria Police in a statement to the media said that they were investigating the attack on Quinn Tough, 22 and her friend Chyna and whether it was motivated by hate.

The fundraiser to help Quinn and Chyna with their medical bills as well as the recovery process has raised over $25,000 in three days.

Bruises and Scars

“There has been distinctive and recognisable physical harm perpetrated on both Chyna and Quinn,” the GoFundMe page said. The assailants also allegedly stole wallets, ids and cash from them, which are yet to be recovered.

The GoFundMe page revealed that Quinn, a sex worker, had bruises, marks and scars all over her face and body. For Chyna, a student, the attack was a traumatic experience that affected her physically and mentally.

“Both suffer from active mental regression due to the event which has exacerbated previous traumas for both parties”.

The incident took place when Quinn and Chyna arrived at a dance party at Westgate park in Port Melbourne on February 19, 2023. The party was a fundraiser to help people affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Unprovoked Attack

They were approached by a man who asked them for a cigarette. When told they did not have any spare ones, he launched into an unprovoked attack. The assailant was joined by an accomplice, and both yelled anti-trans slurs, according to Quinn.

“Before I even realised what was happening, I get a punch to the face leaving me on the ground.” Quin said that when China rushed to help her, one of the guys warned her, “You don’t want to be doing this. We’ve got knives, I’m going to f*ck you up.”

“I’m punched again then another guy gets in my face telling me to back (the) f**k up telling me that he’s got a knife and that he’s gonna f**ing end me,” Quinn said in an Instagram post. “She (Chyna) was on the floor with the guys ganging up on her, her hair ripped out clothes ripped while they’re screaming death threats.”

First Encounter With Hate Crime

The assailants fled after snatching a bag from one of the women. Quinn said there were other people at the party, but no one stepped up to help them.

The GoFundMe page said that the incident had “drastically affected the well-being of both” Quinn and Chyna.

“My first encounter with hate crime and violence targeted towards trans people, dwelling on what happened is only going to be more destructive,” Quinn said.





