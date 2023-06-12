King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Narelda Jacobs, Barry Humphries, Clover Moore Awarded Order Of Australia

Out lesbian TV presenter Narelda Jacobs, former Matildas vice-captain Moya Dodd, ACON’s Vice President Professor Louisa Degenhardt, Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore, and late entertainer Barry Humphries are among the 1,192 Australians awarded the Order of Australia in the King’s Birthday 2023 Honours List.

“Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level. Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles – many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all,” Governor-General David Hurley said in a statement.

“Collectively they speak to who we are now and who we can be in the future,” added the Governor General.

‘I Considered All The First Nations People’

Sydney-based Whadjuk Noongar journalist and presenter Narelda Jacobs, who has worked for Network 10 since 2000 and is currently a co-host on Studio 10, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

“Before choosing to be named on the King’s Birthday Honours, I considered all the First Nations people who’ve courageously taken up spaces created by the colony,” Jacobs said in a post on Instagram.

“I thought about my dad receiving his MBE from the Queen in 1981, while fighting to have his Noongar Sovereignty recognised, fully aware of the Monarch’s role in dispossessing his people. I decided to take my lead from those who recognise the importance of stepping into the room in order to change it,” Jacobs said, adding, “In this referendum year, I’m grateful to be part of the change.”

Service To LGBTQI Communities

​ACON Vice President Professor Louisa Degenhardt was announced as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO). Degenhardt has been a board member of Australia’s largest LGBTQ health and wellbeing organisation, ACON for over a decade and “has extensively contributed to the field of sexuality and gender diverse health, and alcohol and other drugs (AOD) research”.

“Louisa’s dedicated service over many years, utilising her wealth of academic expertise to inform and shape health and AOD policy, along with her long-standing passion and commitment to improving health outcomes, is an inspiration to many in the AOD and health sectors, and wider LGBTQ communities.” ACON President Dr Justin Koonin said in a statement.

Activist and former President of the AIDS Council of South Australia William Sergeant has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for “service to the LGBTIQ+ community of South Australia.”

Dr Norman Roth, founder of Prahran Market Clinic was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australi for his “service to sexual health medicine”.

A Well-Deserved Recognition

Outspoken LGBTQI ally Clover Moore who was reelected in 2021 to a historic fifth term as Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney has been awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia.

Out gay Independent Sydney MP said the award was “an extremely well-deserved recognition for Sydney’s most consequential and enduring Lord Mayor, and for someone who is simply amazing!”

Former Matildas vice-captain and FIFA executive Moya Dodd was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia. “I think it is a tribute to the communities that I’m part of, that are also very much part of (the upcoming) World Cup: the LGBTQ+ community and the Asian Australian community,” Dodd told The Guardian.

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries, who created iconic characters like Dame Edna, has been posthumously conferred Companion of the Order of Australia – the country’s highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service.





