LGBT Tasmainans Oppose Anti-Trans Billboard

June 29, 2023
Image: Image: Equality Tasmania

Hobart’s northern suburbs witnessed a display of solidarity as forty individuals gathered amidst wet, cold, and windy weather to protest against an anti-transgender message displayed on a billboard.

The billboard, sponsored by the anti-trans group LGB Tasmania, had been broadcasting the contentious message “Let Kids Be Kids” for nearly a month, opposing gender-affirming care for young trans and gender-diverse Tasmanians.

Taking a stand against this message, the protesters positioned themselves in front of the billboard at the Hobart showgrounds on the Brooker Highway in Glenorchy. Holding banners emblazoned with empowering slogans such as “Let Trans Kids Be Trans Kids,” “Trans Lives Worth Fighting For,” and “Unbroken,” the demonstrators received expressions of support from passing commuters, who honked their car horns in solidarity.

Anti-Trans Misinformation Campaigns

Image: Equality Tasmania

Olivia Hogarth, spokesperson for Equality Tasmanian, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming turnout despite the inclement conditions. “It was heartwarming to have so many people brave the wet and blustery conditions to join our action to support and stand in solidarity with trans and gender-diverse Tasmanians,” Hogarth stated.

Martine Delaney, long-time transgender human rights advocate in Tasmania, emphasized that the misinformation campaigns were undermining the very existence of trans persons.

In a bid to counter the anti-transgender message, Equality Tasmania had planned to display trans-affirming messages on the billboard from Monday. The intended messages included “Let transgender kids be themselves” and “Save lives, Support transgender kids.” However, their plans were foiled when the billboard was vandalized overnight with red paint. As a result, it remains uncertain when Equality Tasmania’s messages will be able to replace the defaced billboard.

As of now, no individual or group has come forward to claim responsibility for the act of vandalism. Meanwhile, LGB Tasmania has announced its intention to sponsor similar billboards in Launceston and Burnie, and the same billboard will reportedly also appear in Sydney and Melbourne.

