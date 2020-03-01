—

By Brandon Bentley

We’re living in a time where privilege is beginning to face its own sort of reckoning. People of high calibre such as Margaret Court, who often skated on by with their unfair views are facing an outcry from many queer people in the community. One such person of privilege is now facing the music.

Earlier this year, Bettina Ardnt was honoured with the Order of Australia for “significant service to the community as a social commentator”, a move that has left many LGBTIQ individuals from around the country stunned, hurt, and calling for her award to be rescinded.

The outspoke Arndt has made countless derogatory comments about queer people. Her views of same-sex parenting have utilised the works of well-known religious researchers such as the anti-gay Marriage Matters Project who argued that prejudice against same-sex couples will lead to prejudice against their children. Arndt claimed that genuine academic research in favour of LGBTIQ parents is ‘biased’.

Self-proclaimed professional within the psychology and sociology, Ardnt has extended her one-sided views by contributing to the conversation of domestic violence, stating that Rowan Baxter may have been “driven too far” in his actions that lead to death of his wife Hannah Baxter and three children, while spouting a belief that feminism is encouraging an anti-male view. Even going as far as placing #MenToo on her website. These views haven’t gone unnoticed.

Many LGBTIQ advocates across Australia have banded together to challenge Arndt’s award, believing her opinions have caused a negative effect on the community and Australia at large. In a letter addressed to Government House, advocates urged to have the award rescinded, citing Ardnt’s viewpoints and the contradictory nature of her own words, while employing well-regarded research to highlight the damaging nature of her views.

Co-signed by Brian Greig OAM, Sally Goldner AM, Rodney Croome AM, Shelley Argent OAM, and Ivan Hinton-Teoh OAM, the letter continues by pointing out the belief that “any social commentator worthy of appointment to the Order of Australia should respect genuine academic research and be able to distinguish such research from sham, politically motivated studies.”

Advocates believe that the distinguished Order of Australia award should continue to honour individuals who have contributed a positive note within our society. With her values and her comments taking a firm stance within anti-LGBTIQ and anti-equality sentiment, Ardnt may soon find herself without a PhD or the highly prestigious award to boot. No longer shall the damaging values of privileged individuals go without retribution.