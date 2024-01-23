Dr Liz Bradshaw Named Lead Curator For Sydney’s LGBT Museum Qtopia

Artist, curator, and cultural researcher Dr Liz Bradshaw has been named Lead Curator for the LGBTQI museum, Qtopia Sydney, which opens in February.

For over 25 years, Bradshaw has taught art and design with a focus on LGBTQIA+ contributions.

Bradshaw will lead a team of 12 curators to showcase 16 exhibitions as part of the museum’s opening exhibitions.

Dykes On Bikes

As part of the museum’s opening exhibition, Bradshaw will also curate her own exhibition dedicated to the Motorcycle Club, Dykes on Bikes.

During the 80s and 90s, Dykes on Bikes, led by community advocate Nora Savona, rode through Darlinghurst, Surry Hills and Newtown like rolling thunder, as a deterrent to would-be gay bashers.

Today, in honour of their patrols, over 250 riders lead the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade down Oxford Street each year.

“Dykes on Bikes is Australia’s longest-running dyke-identified motorcycle club and one of the country’s oldest LGBTQIA+ community groups,” Bradshaw explained.

“This exhibition will celebrate the legendary Motorcycle Club, first known as the Vixens, formed by a group of friends after a visit to San Francisco Gay Pride Day in 1987.”

Bradshaw continued, “Dykes on Bikes has become a celebrated institution of strong, visible, activist lesbian women in the community and they have done a lot of charity fundraising over the years, recognised by their ACON Community Organisation Award in 2015.”

“Their contribution to the history of the LGBTQIA+ community will be celebrated in this exhibition, from their first ride, to their continued contribution in Mardi Gras today.”

‘Thrilled To Be A Part Of The Opening Exhibition’

In a statement, President of Sydney Dykes on Bikes Emily Saunders shared, “We are thrilled to be a part of the opening exhibition of Qtopia Sydney in its new home and to have our role as protectors in the history of Queer Sydney acknowledged.”

Qtopia Sydney is set to open at its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s Queer history.

The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.