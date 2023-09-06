HONOUR AWARDS RECOGNISES THE SERVICE & ACHIEVEMENTS OF LOCAL LGBTQ HEROES

The recipients of NSW’s largest annual LGBTQ awards are a diverse mix of hardworking individuals and organisations. They were recognised for their contributions and years of service to improve the lives of sexuality and gender-diverse people.

ACON’s Honour Awards were revealed on Wednesday, August 23, at a fundraising gala event in Sydney’s Ivy Ballroom. The award categories cover work in health, HIV, youth, community, business, entertainment, visual arts, media, and cultural sectors.

“People from all walks of life do incredible work to improve the lives of LGBTQ people and their families,” says ACON’s CEO Nicolas Parkhill. “We are inspired and so grateful to meet them, hear their stories and see the vibrancy, strength, and resiliency of our communities.”

Over 230 nominations for the awards were received. Parkhill says the judging panel was delighted to see so many incredible achievements, community service and unsung talents being recognised.

“I’d like to thank all the people who submitted nominations, our independent judging panel, as well as all our guests for coming along to the Honour Awards and supporting ACON,” he adds.

“We also thank all the partners whose support made the event possible, including Dowson Turco Lawyers, people2people, OUT@NBCUniversal, St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, Sydney Mardi Gras, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, Positive Life NSW, Friends of Cayte, and the Star Observer.

“Congratulations once again to all this year’s finalists and award recipients and thank you for everything you do for our communities,” said Parkhill. “See you at next year’s Honour Awards.”

Star Observer is the proud media partner of the Honour Awards.





