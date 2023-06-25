Nevermind’s Lease Has Been Sold To S*A*S*H Founder

Nevermind, the nightclub on Oxford Street that was closed temporarily is now selling its venue lease to the creator of the underground house music event S*A*S*H.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the new name for the venue will be but according to GaySydneyNews, promoter, DJ and founder of S*A*S*H, Kerry Wallace is planning to reopen the venue in spring.

Nevermind was only open for 62 days before the club announced it was “temporarily” closing its doors back in April this year. The reason for its closure was blamed on the “atmosphere on Oxford Street is on the quieter side.”

“Nevermind will temporarily be closing its regular night so we can plan for a successful future,” the Nevermind team wrote.

“We already have exciting things in the pipeline. And we can’t wait to share with you what we have in store for the dance floor.”

News of the nightclub’s sale will come as a surprise and quite possibly infuriate the many drag queens, DJs and dancers who are still owed thousands of dollars for their work at Nevermind.

Connection to Mark Richerdson

Over a month ago, the club’s previous sole director Michael Corbett had resigned and in recent documents lodged with the corporate regulator recently reveal that Mark Richerdson has regained the directorship again of Duke of Entertainment, which is the licensee of Nevermind.

Corbett appears to have resigned on 6th June but is still the sole shareholder of Duke of Entertainment. Previously, Richerdson was the sole director and shareholder of Duke’s at the time of their registration in December 2022.

Richerdson later stepped down as director on 10th February 2023, handing over the shares and sole directorship position to Corbett.

Richerdson is infamously known for his Bel & Brio restaurant in Barangaroo, which was forced to close in 2022 due to a dispute with its landlord over $1.8 million in unpaid rent.

Richerdson has also been accused creating a “toxic culture,” underpaying staff and failing to pay the $2.8 million that is owed to 77 staff members. The pattern of failing businesses and outstanding money owed to staff and performers seems to follow Richerdson.