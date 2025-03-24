New Blue Plaques Honour LGBTQIA+ Pioneers in Sydney’s History

Three remarkable figures from Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ past are being immortalised in bronze and blue as part of the NSW Government’s Blue Plaques program, announced today.

Bobby Goldsmith, Malcolm Cole and Peter Allen are among 16 new recipients being recognised in the third round of the popular heritage initiative.

Their plaques will be placed at sites of historical significance to their lives, serving as public reminders of their legacies and the ongoing contributions of LGBTQIA+ people to New South Wales’ cultural fabric.

A Celebration of Queer Legacy

Peter Allen, one of Australia’s most beloved performers, captivated international audiences with his music and flamboyant style, becoming an icon for generations of queer Australians. The plaque dedicated to Allen will commemorate his extraordinary life and career.

Malcolm Cole, a proud Aboriginal performer and activist, made history as the leader of the first Aboriginal float in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. A fierce advocate for First Nations and LGBTQIA+ rights, Cole helped pave the way for intersectional activism in Australia.

And Bobby Goldsmith, whose battle with HIV/AIDS in the 1980s inspired a national movement, remains a symbol of resilience and compassion. The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, established in his name, continues to be Australia’s longest-running HIV/AIDS charity.

“These plaques capture diverse people and moments that have woven NSW’s unique heritage”

NSW Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe said the new plaques reflect the power of inclusion in shaping our shared story.

“These new blue plaques represent a vibrant mix of stories. From fearless activists, sporting greats and trailblazing women to events that unite us all, these plaques capture the diverse people and moments that have woven NSW’s unique heritage,” Minister Sharpe said.

“I encourage everyone to go out and see these blue plaques – whether you’re exploring a Sydney neighbourhood or travelling further afield. They reveal stories that will surprise, inspire and connect us, while teaching us about the rich history of NSW.”

What are Blue Plaques – and why do they matter?

The Blue Plaques program, inspired by similar initiatives in the UK, highlights people, places and events that have shaped NSW in meaningful ways. Affixed to buildings or public spaces, the plaques offer locals and visitors a way to engage with stories that may otherwise be forgotten or overlooked.

For the LGBTQIA+ community, these markers represent more than just historical trivia – they are affirmations of visibility. At a time when queer history is still too often hidden or erased, these plaques act as beacons of remembrance and recognition.

The new plaques will join a growing list of more than 60 installed across the state, with more on the way. For those eager to explore the full list or plan a visit, details can be found at blueplaques.nsw.gov.au.