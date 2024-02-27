NSW Police Arrests One Person, Fines Four Others At Bondi Beach Party

NSW police arrested one person for drug supply and issued criminal infringement notices to four people for drug possession at the Bondi Beach party on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bexto headlined the Bondi Beach Party, one of the signature events of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

According to NSW police, its officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command, and special units conducted a “high-visibility operation” at the event.

“Throughout the afternoon, four people were given Criminal Infringement Notices for drug possession. ,” a NSW police spokesperson said in a statement. A criminal infringement notice or CIN is a spot fine that is issued by the police.

One Arrested For Drug Supply

Separately, a man was arrested by officers attached to the operation, the police said.

Police said the 31-year-old man was travelling in a Toyota Hilux, when he was stopped at Sir Thomas Mitchell Road, Bondi Beach around 4 pm on Saturday.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized cash and prohibited drugs believed to be cocaine,” the police spokesperson said. “The man was taken to Waverley Police Station where he was charged with supplying prohibited drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was given bail to appear before the Waverley Local Court on March 19, 2024.

Bondi Beach Party

The Bondi Beach party was headlined by Ellis-Bextor. The lineup included American singer Slayyyter, and DJs Jay Jay Revlon, Lagoon Femshaymer, and Corey Craig.

Ellis-Bextor thanked Mardi Gras organisers and attendees. “MARDI GRAS! Thank you for having me, Sydney. The Bondi Beach party was so joyful. Thanks to the whole production team and gorgeous dancers,” Ellis-Bextor posted on Facebook after the event.

“The windy beach made the tinsel go crazy! Pure drama. Love it. Thanks to the awesome crowd who sang along with me so beautifully,” Ellis-Bextor said, adding that she will be back in Sydney in November.