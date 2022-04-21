—

Evander Tuala (23) was punched to death in a brawl outside Oxford Hotel, in Sydney gay neighbourhood Oxford Street on April 9, 2022.

NSW police detectives investigating the death of 23-year-old Evander Tuala, who was punched to death in a brawl outside Oxford Hotel in Sydney, have renewed their appeal for information to locate the attackers as well as those who witnessed the attack.

The brawl had taken place in Sydney’s gay neighbourhood Oxford Street around 12.35 am on April 9, 2022. It had started after a disagreement between a group from the Western Sydney suburbs and the Eastern beaches area, inside the Oxford Street venue.

The police are reportedly yet to find out what sparked the fight, which was captured on video.

Police Investigate Death

Around 15 people had spilled out of the pub and carried on fighting and throwing punches at each other. The victim Evander Tuala was punched and fell to the ground, striking his head.

Tuala suffered life-threatening head injuries and was rushed to St Vincent’s hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics, who had arrived at the scene following a call to emergency services. He was placed in an induced coma and died on April 11.

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command pursued the people who were allegedly involved in the attack and had fled on foot. The police managed to arrest Byron Brown-Yeo (19), Keidan Donovan-Philips (20) and a 20-year-old man and charged them with affray.

NSW Police Looking For A Man Who Can Assist Investigations

On Wednesday, detectives from Surry Hills Police Area Command, who established Strike Force Nadzah to investigate Tuala’s death, issued a fresh appeal for information.

The NSW Police Strike Force detectives said they are looking in particular for a man, who they believe can assist with the investigation.

“At the time he was wearing khaki 3/4 pants, no shirt, white shoes and has dark hair. It’s not believed the man was involved in the assault of the 23-year-old; however, he was with the group involved in the brawl and can assist police with information,” a NSW police spokesperson said.

The detectives said they would also like to speak to a group of people who witnessed the brawl. “Detectives would like to speak with a group who was seen walking across a pedestrian crossing, as well as a man and woman sitting on a bench next to where the brawl took place,” the police spokesperson said.

The police have urged anyone with information about the brawl to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or file a report online.






