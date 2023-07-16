‘Reinstate Family-Friendly Drag Storytime Events In NSW’

LGBTQI community advocates and drag performers in Sydney and NSW have called on local councils to stand with the community in the face of attacks from right-wing groups.

In an open letter, Drag King Woody and the Pride in Protest collective have called on councillors to take a stand against the cancellation of family-friendly drag storytime and queer events and reinstate these shows.

According to the letter following cancellations of family-friendly drag storytime events in Victoria, many local NSW councils “quietly dropped” their Pride month celebrations in June.

Cancellations Affect Livelihood

The open letter said that the cancellation “cuts performers off from a vital source of income and is a way in which management of councils is forcing our community back into the closet at the request of the far right. Our community should be celebrated, not silenced, and pride events should be something we can experience all year round.”

“Just like all other professions, with any cancellation of a drag show, that is a cut to the performer’s livelihood, their rent, and their bills.”

Drag King Woody referred to family-friendly frag performances as events filled with “fun and smiles” for the whole family.

“As a Drag King, performing is and likely will not become a reliable source of income for me, and money is never why I take a gig (though it’s nice to be paid fairly for my work, of course!) I do drag because of the connection to audiences, community and to myself,” said Woody, whose drag name and persona is inspired by Sheriff Woody Pride, a character from the Disney movie Toy Story.

Stand Up For Drag Performers

“I do drag because of the connection to audiences, community and to myself. I do drag for memorable moments – like having a 10-year-old kid tell me about a screenplay they were writing after I read a handmade book that I wrote as an 8-year-old. Kids excitedly telling me about the jazz class they went to that morning, and us dancing to ABBA together! It’s a joy that leaves a lasting impact, and encourages everyone to be their most authentic selves,” said Woody in a statement.

Joel Fitzgibbons of Pride in Protest revealed that “drag events across the state have been shut down due to intimidation efforts by hate groups. Their presence was not felt in this welcoming space.”

The open letter has called for the reinstatement of drag storytime shows in NSW and a commitment that performers would be guaranteed payment even if the shows are cancelled.

“We, drag performers and the queer community, call upon councils to re-commit themselves to the queer community and stand up for drag performers in the face of vile right-wing attacks,” the open letter said.





