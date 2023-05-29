Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger Resigns

Albert Kruger on Monday announced he is stepping down as Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) CEO.

According to a statement from SGLMG, “Albert will see through the remainder of his contract until June and the organisation will undertake a global search to find a suitable successor for Albert’s role.”

Kruger became CEO in January 2020. His three-year tenure has been marked by two Mardi Gras held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021 and 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the Parade returned to Oxford Street, in time for Sydney WorldPride and the 45 anniversary of Mardi Gras.

In a statement to Star Observer, Kruger said, “Over the last four seasons it’s been an honour to stand by our communities in the pandemic, and put Sydney on a global stage through WorldPride. I want to thank every member of our LGBTQIA+ communities for their support of Mardi Gras. I look forward to seeing the 2024 season come to life.”

CEO During COVID-19 Pandemic

The 45th anniversary was especially meaningful to Kruger as it was his first Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street, as CEO.

“I became CEO in January 2020. It was the last parade on Oxford Street before the pandemic hit, and I was in caretaker mode waiting for the interim CEO to finish that season – so it wasn’t my event.” “As a CEO, [the 2023 Mardi Gras/Sydney WorldPride] my first proper Oxford Street parade,” Kruger shared in an earlier interview with Star Observer.

Along with Kruger’s resignation comes the resignation of two board members, Abs Osseiran and Jan Hutton, who have “chosen to embark on new journeys.”

“We are profoundly grateful for their invaluable contributions to our organisation and the broader community we serve,” the statement read.

Delivering Sydney WorldPride

“In the dynamic world of arts, culture and events, it is not uncommon to witness staff turnover as individuals seek new career challenges and explore fresh opportunities. The delivery of a once-in-a-lifetime event like WorldPride often acts as a catalyst for personal growth and readiness to embark on new journeys.

“While it is always challenging to bid farewell to valued team members, we respect their personal decisions and wholeheartedly wish them every success in their future endeavours. We understand that change and renewal are integral elements of growth and evolution, not only for individuals but also for the vibrant arts and culture sector we are a part of.”

The statement concluded, “We are excited about the future of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, even as we navigate this period of transition. We are committed to continuing our mission to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and creativity in all its forms.”