Sydney’s LGBT Museum Qtopia To Share Plans With Community

LGBTQI museum Qtopia Sydney is set to hold a series of Community Information Sessions in order to share their initial plans with the community.

The Community Information Sessions will be held at Qtopia Sydney’s new home, the site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station. The first two sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 26 and November 1.

‘Community Input Will Forever Be Valued’

According to a statement from Qtopia Sydney, these information sessions will communicate to the community the initial plans for the museum – “what the building will look like, the first stories to be told, the education programs to be launched, the opportunities for community involvement and more.”

The sessions will welcome questions and discussions from the community because “community input will forever be valued.”

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said, “The sessions are designed to inform both the Queer community and the wider community of an exciting new cultural institution and what it will deliver.

“We have made significant progress since the NSW Labor Government contributed our permanent home at 301 Forbes Street Darlinghurst plus $3,850,000 in cash support, and with Lead Curators and a Historian on board, supported by 12 enthusiastic and expert curators who will tell the stories of our community, it’s timely that we share our vision and progress.”

The Bandstand In Green Park To Act As Community Engagement Hub

From October 19, Qtopia Sydney will also be opening a dedicated Community Engagement Hub at The Bandstand in Green Park.

“The Bandstand is a multipurpose venue which has hosted the majority of our exhibitions, as well as our fantastic Live at The Bandstand program since its opening in February,” Fisher said.

“Extending its purpose to house a temporary community engagement hub opens greater possibilities for us to further interact with our local and wider community.”

Darlinghurst Police Station Handed Over In September

Earlier this month, Sydney-based writer and LGBTQ historian, Garry Wotherspoon, was named Lead Historian for the LGBTQI museum.

In September, The old Darlinghurst Police Station was officially handed over to LGBTQI museum Qtopia Sydney.

Qtopia Sydney is set to move into its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said, “In opening our doors, we will present an inaugural world-class exhibition of which the Queer community, our allies and indeed all Australians, can enjoy, learn from and embrace.”

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

On April 19, NSW’s new Labor government announced the former Darlinghurst police station as the permanent home for Qtopia.

Commemorating the event, Qtopia said, “In handing over stewardship of the building, the site is officially taking on its new name for the future – Qtopia Sydney.”

Before the handover, the NSW Government was using the old Darlinghurst police station as offices for NSW Health.