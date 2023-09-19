Out Lesbian Indigenous Music Icon Deborah Cheetham Fraillon Receives Creative Australia Award

National News News
Shibu Thomas
September 19, 2023
Out Lesbian Indigenous Music Icon Deborah Cheetham Fraillon Receives Creative Australia Award
Image: Deborah Cheetham Fraillon

Out lesbian Indigenous Australian music icon Deborah Cheetham Fraillon has been named as one of the eight recipients of the inaugural 2023 Creative Australia Awards.

The First Nations soprano and composer was awarded the Don Banks Music Award. 

“Music is my way of understanding the world I live in and giving meaning to it. It’s a privilege, a responsibility to do that to the best of my ability every single day,” Cheetham Fraillon said in a statement. 

“I was completely blown away when I was told that I was receiving the Don Banks Music Award.”

According to Creative Australia, Cheetham Fraillon “has strongly advocated for both advantaged and disadvantaged communities including her proud support for the LGBTQI+ community, and the Stolen Generations as a person with lived experience.”

Invaluable Contribution

Cheetham Fraillon has described herself as a “21st-century urban woman who is Yorta Yorta by birth, stolen generation by government policy, soprano by diligence, composer by necessity and lesbian by practice”. 

The other recipients of the awards are Dalisa Pigram – Creative Australia Award for Dance, Latai Taumoepeau – Creative Australia Award for Emerging and Experimental Arts, Alexis Wright – Creative Australia Award for Lifetime Achievement in Literature, Khaled Sabsabi – Creative Australia Award for Visual Arts, Annette Downs – Creative Australia Award for Theatre, Hannah Morphy-Walsh – Creative Australia Kirk Robson Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development, Jacinta Mooney – Creative Australia Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development. 

“It is an honour to recognise these wonderful artists. They have all made an invaluable contribution to Australian art across genres and are thoroughly deserving,” said Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette.

“They are not only making transformative art but are also supporting the wellbeing of their communities and are role-models for the next generation of great Australian creatives. I thank them for their work and wish them continuing success.”



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Out Olympic Brazilian Gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano Wins Silver At 2023 Paris Challenge Cup
September 19, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Out Olympic Brazilian Gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano Wins Silver At 2023 Paris Challenge Cup
International News
Australian NBL Star Corey Webster Slammed Over Offensive Homophobic Social Media Post
September 19, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Australian NBL Star Corey Webster Slammed Over Offensive Homophobic Social Media Post
National News News Western Australia
Australian Catholic Bishop Preyed On Aboriginal Boys And Young Men: Vatican Report
September 19, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Australian Catholic Bishop Preyed On Aboriginal Boys And Young Men: Vatican Report
National News News
Thousands Participate In The Walk For ‘Yes’ To Support Indigenous Voice To Australia’s Parliament
September 18, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Thousands Participate In The Walk For ‘Yes’ To Support Indigenous Voice To Australia’s Parliament
National News News
Conservative Lauren Boebert Groped Date Who Owns Drag Friendly Restaurant
September 18, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Conservative Lauren Boebert Groped Date Who Owns Drag Friendly Restaurant
International News
NSW Police Shoot 32-Year-Old Knife Wielding Man During Welfare Check In Sydney’s Darlinghurst
September 18, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

NSW Police Shoot 32-Year-Old Knife Wielding Man During Welfare Check In Sydney’s Darlinghurst
New South Wales News News