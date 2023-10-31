Pauline Hanson Slams Sydney Catholic School Over Same-Sex Year 12 Formal ban

In a surprising turn, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson slammed a Sydney Catholic school for banning students from bringing their same-sex partners to the Year 12 Formal.

Around 4900 people signed a change.org petition by Abbie Frankland, a student of St. Ursula’s in Kingsgrove NSW. Frankland calling out the discriminatory policy after she found out she could not take her girlfriend to the Year 12 formal.

The petition also found support from Premier Chris Minns who called on the school to overturn its policy.

Hanson Slams School

Hanson, who has a history of anti-LGBTQI statements, voting against marriage equality and introducing anti-trans motions in parliament, was an unlikely critic of the Catholic school’s policy.

“I can’t see any problem with it,” Hanson said on Sky News, about allowing students to take their same-sex partners to the year 12 formal.

“We’ve allowed same-sex marriage in Australia, that was voted in a plebiscite by the Australian people – we actually see it on a daily basis on our TV programs we watch,” said Hanson, adding, “It’s a part of life so I think to deny these two girls to go to the formal is ridiculous.”

In her petition, Frankland said she and her girlfriend looked forward to attending the Year 12 formal. “This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion,” said Frankland.

Protect LGBT Students

According to Equality Australia, NSW had some of the “weakest protections” for students, with both religious and secular schools able to discriminate against LGBTQI students.

“Sadly, Abbie’s case is only the tip of the iceberg. We know of children who have been expelled, denied leadership positions, told they are going to hell, forced into ‘counselling’ or advised to live celibate lives,” Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said in a statement.

“This is obviously confronting to many people and out of step with the views of the vast majority of people of faith. The outpouring of support for Abbie, including from many Christians, has been overwhelming and welcome beyond words.”

Equality Australia called for urgent law reforms. “We need urgent reform in this area so young people like Abbie can feel welcome, safe and free to enjoy every aspect of school life. Students deserve the same protections regardless of where they go to school,” said Brown.





