Anglican Church Southern Queensland To Apologise To LGBT People

Anglican Church Southern Queensland has said it will issues a historic apology to LGBTQI people and their families for “harm” caused by the church’s past attitudes and behaviours.

The church initiated a consultation process last week to develop the Diocesan apology, reported Anglican Focus, the news website of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland.

It has invited current or past LGBTQI members of the Church or their families to “share their experiences of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland through its parishes, schools and other institutions”.

Church To Listen To LGBTQI Community Members

The decision to apologise to the LGBTQI community was approved last year at the Diocese’s Synod. The motion passed in the Synod said that the Church, “acknowledges that the Church’s attitudes and behaviours have created and are creating trauma and affirms efforts to support those so affected.”

The Synod also cleared the decks to initiate a process “to offer an apology to LGBTIQA+ people for the harm caused by the Anglican Church Southern Queensland’s treatment of LGBTIQA+ people.”

“A committee has been formed by Diocesan Council to work in consultation with LGBTIQA+ people to develop a Diocesan apology,” Reverend Dr Peter Catt said in a statement.

The committee comprises Dr Catt, Reverend Deb Bird, Geoff Hoyte, Reverend Dr Margaret Wesley, Reverend David Ruthven and Dr Nadine Garraway. “A listening process is subsequently being initiated by the Committee,” added Dr Catt.

How To Participate

LGBTQI community members who wish to participate in the consultation process have the option to meet with a Committee member or the whole committee or provide an anonymous written submission. The committee can be contacted via [email protected] or by calling Dr Catt (Committee Chair) on 07 3835 2239.

The Committee said it plans to submit its report and text of the proposed apology before the new Diocesan Synod meeting in June 2024.





