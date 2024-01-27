Gold Coast’s Newest Gay Bar Hairy Mary’s Announces Opening Date
Late last year it was announced that the Gold Coast would finally be getting a brand new LGBTQIA+ venue, Hairy Mary’s.
After much anticipation, the opening date for this fabulous new space has been revealed. Taking to social media to break the news Hairy Mary’s has announced they will be opening on Wednesday, January 31 at 2 pm.
The Wait Is Over
“Drumroll, please! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. We have an opening date, and guess what? You’re the first to know, just as promised!” the venue announced on social media.
“We can’t express our gratitude enough for your unwavering support and patience during this journey. But hold onto your hats because the wait is finally over… we will be throwing open our doors for the very first time, and boy, are we excited to welcome you!
For The Community
Hairy Mary’s will host a variety of different events and entertainment including drag shows, trivia nights and relaxing afternoon sessions, welcoming anyone to this safe and inclusive venue that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.
Hairy Mary’s is located at 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast. For more information head to hairymarys.com.au
