Gold Coast’s Newest Gay Bar Hairy Mary’s Announces Opening Date

Late last year it was announced that the Gold Coast would finally be getting a brand new LGBTQIA+ venue, Hairy Mary’s.

After much anticipation, the opening date for this fabulous new space has been revealed. Taking to social media to break the news Hairy Mary’s has announced they will be opening on Wednesday, January 31 at 2 pm.

The Wait Is Over

“Drumroll, please! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. We have an opening date, and guess what? You’re the first to know, just as promised!” the venue announced on social media.

“We can’t express our gratitude enough for your unwavering support and patience during this journey. But hold onto your hats because the wait is finally over… we will be throwing open our doors for the very first time, and boy, are we excited to welcome you!

“Keep a close eye on our social media channels in the coming days, as we’ll be running our exclusive giveaway! Five lucky winners will score a fabulous $50 bar tab for Hairy Mary’s during our grand opening week.

Get ready to celebrate with us!”

For The Community

Owner Steven Fahd in November 2023 told the Star Observer he was determined to build a space that is created and designed with the community in mind.

“The Gold Coast gets a lot of visitors from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, WA and the Northern Territory and those visitors do not have a venue to go to and enjoy themselves,” Fahd said.

“I have been here on the Gold Coast for over three years, and although I have found my people, there are a lot of us who haven’t done so yet and want a safe space to go and hang out, or just be with our partners and friends or family without judgement.”

Hairy Mary’s will host a variety of different events and entertainment including drag shows, trivia nights and relaxing afternoon sessions, welcoming anyone to this safe and inclusive venue that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.

Hairy Mary’s is located at 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast. For more information head to hairymarys.com.au



