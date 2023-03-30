Rise In Trans & Gender Diverse Victorians Accessing Mental Health Services After Melbourne Anti-Trans Rally

Days after the anti-trans rally in Melbourne organised by British anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen attended by neo-Nazis, there has been a rise in trans and gender-diverse Victorians accessing mental health and support services.

Responding to the need, the Dan Andrews Labor government on Wednesday announced that it will deliver a “$900,000 package to eight organisations to help respond to the additional demand these services are seeing following the events of the last week.”

The funding will go to eight organisations including Mind, Transcend, Transgender Victoria, Switchboard, Zoe Bell Gender Collective, Thorne Harbour Health/Equinox, Rainbow Families and Queerspace.

The funding will go towards boosting counselling and family therapy, referrals and peer support t

‘Trans People Deserve Better’

“While the Liberals are content with spreading divisive rhetoric about our gender diverse community, and tacitly endorsing extreme views, we’re making sure Victorians know our Government will always stand with them because, in Victoria, equality is not negotiable,” Mental Health Minister Gabrielle Williams said in a statement.

Advertisements

According to Minister for Equality Harriet Shing, the extra funding would help the organisations meet the increased demands for their services.

“Trans people routinely endure abuse, violence, and discrimination in the name of free speech, and the past week has caused further trauma for an already vulnerable group. Trans people deserve better, and this funding will help organisations to provide crucial support, safety, and care,” said Shing.

Toxic Public Debate

On March 18, 2023, Keen was in Melbourne as part of her Australia-wide ‘Let Women Speak’ events. The anti-trans rally was attended by members of the new-Nazi National Socialist Network founded by Thomas Sewell. The neo-Nazis chanted “white power”, clashed with transgender rights activists and performed the Nazi salute on the steps outside Victorian Parliament.

Victorian Liberal MP Moira deeming, who participated in the rally was suspended for nine months from the Parliamentary party.

The government said that the “toxic public debate around the hurtful, divisive ‘Let Women Speak’ march – an anti-trans rally – last weekend has had a significant impact on members of the transgender community, and on their loved ones.”





