Sydney Muslim Preacher Goes On Vile Rant Against LGBT Persons, WorldPride

A Sydney-based Muslim preacher, who has previously denied COVID exists and spoken out against vaccines, has gone on a vile tirade against LGBTQI people and WorldPride.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Mohamed Shaar, who also goes by the name Abu Hamza, is a self-styled preacher, who dabbles in natural medicine and is an authorised marriage celebrant at Sydney Ruqyah Centre.

Over the past month, as Sydney hosted the annual gay and lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride, Shaar has urged Muslims Uber drivers to refuse to work during the Pride season, praised Russia’s anti-LGBTQI laws, called the LGBTQI community “filthy people” and told his followers that the gay people would be condemned to hell.

Vile Homophobia

Shaar’s most recent tirade started on February 17, the first day of Sydney WorldPride. “Today marks the first day of the curse of Allah yes and for the next 13 days and inshallah till end of times,” the preacher posted on his Facebook handle, along with photos of people celebrating Pride. “The amount of sick people in this world still don’t understand that Allah swt created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. Keep and educate your kids about the haram and the curses of this people.”

His next target was the WorldPride mural outside Wynyard station that was vandalised and the Drag Storytime event at Canterbury-Bankstown libraries. “Shame on this human race shame on this government that slows this filthy people,” he posted on Facebook.

‘Boycott Uber’

“Dear Uber drivers specially the Muslims fear Allah and avoid working with Uber,” the preacher advised his followers next, after Uber’s Pride Ride during WorldPride. During Mardi Gras and WorldPride, Uber had changed the colour of the cars on its app to rainbow colours.

When others pointed out that it may not be feasible to boycott Uber completely, Shaar recommends that they refuse to work during Pride. One social media user cheekily responded asking Shaar to stop dealing with banks or flying airlines that support Pride.

In his most recent posts he commended Russia for its anti-LGBTQI laws, and asked his followers to share a poster about a protest by Christians scheduled for March 18 against Rueben Kaye’s Jesus joke on The Project. “Share if you care save our children from the Satan and his followers,” posted Shaar.