Trans Day of Visibility Actions Around The Country

Grassroots groups for queer and trans rights are organising actions across the country to mark this year’s Trans Day of Visibility.

is widely expected to fall on the weekend that Albanese calls the election. As queer and transgender rights are being rolled back across the world, it has never been more important to show up for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

“We are tired of being treated like trash by politicians, whether it’s federal Labor dropping the ball on the census and anti-discrimination reform, or the Queensland Liberals’ Trump-like attacks on gender affirming care,” said Evan van Zijl from Pride in Protest.

“Trans people, and those who support us, are going to be standing up for ourselves in this election season.”

The actions come only weeks after a national day of action by Trans Justice Project in response to the Queensland LNP government’s pause on puberty blockers. Organisers say they see this as the next step in an extensive pro-trans rights campaign against both the federal government, and the state governments, who they argue have failed the trans community.

“This year we want to give a platform to those of us who aren’t given visibility — especially our women and femmes, our incarcerated, our children, refugees, Aboriginal, Palestinian and our disabled community members,” said Ember Lenarduzzi, from Trans Liberation on Kombumerri Land, in the Gold Coast.

“It’s important to me that we uplift and centre those of us who are too often erased from conversations around trans liberation.”

Organisers have also stressed the importance of solidarity across human rights movements, noting that our struggles are queer people are intertwined.

“In Melbourne, we are marching alongside First Nations groups, pro-Palestine groups, unions from across the board as well as many other grassroots networks to change the narrative on trans liberation,” said Melbourne organiser Natalie Feliks.

“We are sick of our movement being stolen by white, corporate political leaders seeking to further a personal agenda. We have seen the symbol of queer rights being used to justify a genocide in the Middle East, the bombing of children, the incarceration of refugees, and the destruction of our union movement.

“The trans community does not consent to this disgusting misuse of our struggle. We never have consented, and we never will. Our movement stands against genocide, against police brutality, and demands freedom from corporate exploitation. We are proud to march alongside First Nations fighters every year, and proud to have them at the forefront of our march this year.”

Trans Day of Visibility 2025

Kaurna (Adelaide)

31 March, 9:30am-9pm, Flinders Uni QC

Mparntwe (Alice Springs)

31 March, 5:30pm, Snow Kenna Park

Armidale

30 March, 4pm, Crn Dumaresq and Dangar Streets

Meanjin (Brisbane)

30 March, 2pm, King George Square

Ngunnawal (Canberra)

31 March, 5:30pm, Gamema Place

Kombumerri (Gold Coast)

30 March, 9am, Hope Island Central

Nipaluna (Hobart)

31 March, Parliament Lawns

Naarm (Melbourne)

31 March, 5:30pm, State Library

Boorloo (Perth)

30 March, 3pm, Pride Piazza

Blue Mountains

30 March, 12pm, Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

Gadigal (Sydney)

30 March, 2pm, Pride Square, Newtown