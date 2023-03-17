US TikToker’s Search For Boyfriend In Sydney Gym Ends With Bloody Nose

US TikToker Chris Olsen recently shared his experience of looking for a boyfriend in a Sydney gym, which came to an abrupt end in ways he had not expected.

Olsen, who has over 9.9 million followers on TikTok, first achieved fame on the social media platform, posting videos with his ex Ian Paget.

Olsen, was reportedly in Sydney to attend WorldPride and meet his BFF, Australian idol judge Meghan Trainor. He posted a video on TikTok about his hunt for a new Australian boyfriend.

“When I went on this trip, I was like, Chris, you’re going to another country, you’re going to another continent, put yourself out there. And if all goes wrong, you leave after two weeks and you’ll never see any of these people ever again,” Olsen narrated.

Hitting The Gym To Find A Boyfriend

He hit upon the perfect idea to nab a boyfriend in a hurry. “I first got here, I was like, Okay, I’m gonna sign up for workout classes because that’s a good way to meet people. And it’s, hot and sweaty and one of my friends was just telling me about how he met his boyfriend by just giving him his number in public.”

Advertisements

Olsen said it seemed like a good idea as there “was a choice of multiple hot guys in this class”, and there was one, in particular, standing right next to him.

“While I’m working on this class. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna work up the courage’. As soon as we’re done with this, I’m gonna say something when the class ends … the class ends and I go to the locker room.”

Olsen said he had been having a runny nose since the time he landed in Sydney.

“My face at this point is wet and I’m kind of sniffily as I’m walking out of the locker room. But I’m also like, whatever, I’m on a mission.”

A Box Of Tissues

Olsen finds the guy he had been eyeing standing by the front desk, next to a box of tissues.

“He is staring at me like. Okay, great! He’s by the tissues. I’m gonna go walk over and get one. As I’m walking over, his eyes stay on me. In hindsight now, he looked a little worried.”

“Probably my mind then was like, ‘this is what he wants’. As I get closer, he waves me over… and he says, ‘here I got you’. I got you – What does that mean? I get close enough.”

The other guy grabs a tissue, hands it to him and asks him to tilt his head back. “That’s when I realised… This is not a regular nose… there’s blood. This is a bloody nose. I’m just holding my nose up and he’s grabbing a few more and he’s like, ‘do you need any more?'”

Olsen’s attempts at salvaging his dignity and dreams of hooking up come to a halting end with another development.

“Another man comes over and he is like ‘everything good?’… And the original guys like ‘yeah, just a bloody nose.’ .. and then the other guy says ‘Babe, are you ready?’” The couple leaves together, and Oslen ends up walking back to his hotel room alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris (@chrisolsen)

“So today I thought I found an Australian boyfriend but turns out I just had a bloody nose in public and he had a boyfriend.”

There appears to be a happy ending for Olsen, who posted a photo of him kissing Trainor’s brother Ryan on top of Sydney Harbour Bridge. “Australia you were so good to me,” Olsen captioned the photo.





