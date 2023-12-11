Melbourne’s New AllAboard Pride Tram 2024 Design Unveiled

Yarra Trams announced Melbourne-based artist and illustrator Phi Do as the winner of its AllAbroad Pride Tram Design 2024 Contest. The Pride Tram sporting Do’s winning design was unveiled on Monday.

Do’s “vibrant” design featuring “playful and nostalgic stickers” celebrates “the rich tapestry of identities” within Melbourne’s LGBTQI communities, according to Midsumma Festival.

“The AllAboard Tram is a moving symbol of acceptance; it’s set to make daily commutes a little more colourful and welcoming for everyone,” said Midsumma Festival in a statement on social media.

A Dream

Before the official announcement, Do posted on Instagram that it had been “a dream of mine to have my artwork exhibited on a tram.”

Explaining the concept behind the design, Do said that a simple sticker could represent so much more. “A public display of support. An unapologetic symbol of pride. A powerful statement of unity. My artwork is a playful and nostalgic take on all these ideas – envisioning a tram fully covered in optimistic pride stickers,” Do posted.

“I wanted to provide visibility to the many identities, genders, sexualities, cultures and abilities of the LGBTQIA+ community. In celebrating plurality and diversity, I hope to truly welcome everyone all aboard.”

Public Vote

This is the second year that Yarra Trams opened the All Aboard Pride Tram Design to the public. Last year, local Victorian artist Marco Pennacchia’s design was announced as the winning entry.

This year five designs were shortlisted and the winner was decided via a public vote.

While the AllAboard Pride Tram would sport the winning design, the design that garnered the second highest number of votes would be painted on the tram stop outside the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda – Australia’s first and only purpose-built LGBTQI community hub.

Yarra Trams said that the AllAboard Pride Tram “will spread the message of inclusion, acceptance and respect across Melbourne’s tram network throughout 2024”.



