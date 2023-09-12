New Multi-Lingual LGBT Terminology Resource Launched

News Victorian News
Shibu Thomas
September 12, 2023
New Multi-Lingual LGBT Terminology Resource Launched
Image: Image: AGMC

Ryan Tran often struggled to find equivalent LGBTQI terms in Vietnamese, falling back on English terms that he said made him “question his own identity”. 

A new online resource in seven languages now aims to improve conversations around sexual orientation and gender identity for multicultural LGBTQI community members and allies. 

The vital resource created by RMIT University researchers in partnership with the Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC), has hundreds of LGBTQI terms in seven languages – Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Korean, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese. 

Multilingual Terminology

“There are very few bilingual resources available to help articulate sexual orientation and gender identity – and there are even fewer multilingual resources,” Project lead and RMIT Senior Lecturer in Translating and Interpreting, Dr Miranda Lai, said in a statement. 

“The LGBTIQA+ Multilingual Terminology will help translators, interpreters, LGBTIQA+ community members and allies find the words to authentically represent identity in their own language.” 

The two-year-long project started after translators and interpreters said they were finding it difficult to translate LGBTQI terms from English into their own languages. The research team conducted workshops with community members. 

Tran was one of the participants in the project. “Having to only use English terms to define who I am made me question my own identity. I shouldn’t have to borrow foreign terms to talk about myself and my experiences.  Being involved in the project has allowed me to reflect on my own language use and gain a deeper understanding of LGBTIQA+ terms,” said Tran.

According to Tran, the multilingual LGBTQI terminology resource is “a valuable tool for education, advocacy, and empowerment.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gay Rugby Team Sydney Convicts Wins 2023 Purchas Cup
September 12, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Gay Rugby Team Sydney Convicts Wins 2023 Purchas Cup
National News News
Gay And Bisexual Men In Their 70s Are More Sexually Active Than Ever: Study
September 12, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Gay And Bisexual Men In Their 70s Are More Sexually Active Than Ever: Study
International News
NSW’s Statewide LGBT Safety Summit Replaced With Online Seminar
September 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

NSW’s Statewide LGBT Safety Summit Replaced With Online Seminar
New South Wales News News
​​Canadian Conservative Party Approves Anti-Trans Policies
September 11, 2023 | Emilie Schäfferling

​​Canadian Conservative Party Approves Anti-Trans Policies
International News
Liberal Senator Alex Antic Hosts Anti-Trans Campaigners In Australia’s Parliament House
September 11, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Liberal Senator Alex Antic Hosts Anti-Trans Campaigners In Australia’s Parliament House
News
Gay Rugby Team Founder Honoured At World Cup Ceremony
September 11, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Gay Rugby Team Founder Honoured At World Cup Ceremony
International News