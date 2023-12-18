No Sanctions Against Cr Tony Briffa Over Moira Deeming Tweet

A former mayor of a Melbourne council was found to have breached the Councillor Code of conduct for a tweet that criticised expelled Liberal MP Moira Deeming for participating in an anti-trans rally that was attended by neo-Nazis.

Councillor Tony Briffa of the Hobsons Bay council, who is well known as the world’s first out intersex Mayor, will however face no sanctions over the tweet or a press release, an arbiter said.

The tweet and a press release by Briffa was referred to an internal arbiter following a complaint by Liberal-aligned councillor Daria Kellander.

The complaint accused Briffa of calling Deeming “trans/queer hater, neo-nazi” and misgendering the MP by using “they” pronouns.

Will Defend LGBTQI Community

Briffa told Star Observer that they would continue to stand with the LGBTQI community. “It’s disappointing some politicians use their position and power to dehumanise, malign and attack trans women,” said Briffa, adding, “I will continue to support, defend and advocate for LGBTIQA+ people, including trans women as I have over the last 25+ years.

Rainbow Local Government, which campaigns to increase LGBTQI representation in local Victorian councils, said that councillors who stand with the community and marginalised groups should be applauded.

“Councillors should be encouraged and supported to stand up for trans people and other marginalised groups and to call out those who seek to demean or diminish the rights of trans community members,” the organisation said in a statement.

“It is clear that the Councillor conduct system is in need of urgent repair and we look forward to working with Local Government Victoria on improvements to the system. We stand with the trans community and against hate,” said the group.

Finding Of Misconduct Over Tweet

On March 19, 2023, Briffa who was then the Mayor of Hobsons Bay Council, tweeted : “Moira Deeming was one of the leaders of the violent rally outside Parliament yesterday. I support free speech, but trans/queer haters, neo-nazis & “Liberal” politicians jointly spreading hatred and fear is appalling. We are & deserve better than that.”

The arbiter held that “tweet fell below the standard of conduct expected of a Councillor.”

“The tweet clearly demonstrates a failure to treat a particular member of the local community with dignity, fairness, objectivity and respect and the Arbiter was unable to conclude that the tweet could be read or interpreted as anything other than disrespectful towards Mrs Deeming.”

Briffa was also found to have breached the Code over a May 9, 2023 press release that highlighted Deeming’s anti-trans stance. The press release was against a petition against gender-neutral toilets that was backed by Deeming.

The arbiter said that “singling out of one particular individual by name in the way the Media Release does demonstrates a failure to provide the individual (in this instance, Moira Deeming) with the same level of respect afforded to the rest of the local community, and also demonstrates a failure to comply with Standard 1 (Treatment of others).”

No Sanctions

The arbiter however did not agree with the complainant that Briffa had misgendered Deeming, saying the councillor “was using inclusive language, and did not intend to be disrespectful in any way.”

The arbiter noted that while the complaint related to conduct towards Deeming, there was “clear tension” between the complainant Cr. Kellander and Cr. Briffa, which “appears to have contributed to the Application being made in relation to this matter.”

The arbiter decided against any sanctions saying Briffa’s “conduct and demeanour throughout the course of the Arbitration process and their commitment to ensuring inclusivity and equality both within their role on Council and in the broader community.”

The arbiter said that all times Briffa was “was measured and respectful towards both the Arbiter and the applicant. The Arbiter accepts the respondent’s submission that had Mrs Deeming approached her directly regarding her comments, she would have discussed the matter with her in a respectful manner.”





