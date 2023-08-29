One In Two Trans Australians Has Faced Anti-Trans Hate: New Report

One in two trans Australians has faced hate, a new report has revealed.

The report by Trans Justice Project and Victorian Pride Lobby is based on the “largest ever investigation into anti-trans hate in Australia” from responses by over 3099 participants including 1309 trans persons.

The report found that anti-trans hate has seen a marked increase in the last year and trans advocates have called on federal and state governments to bring in laws to protect the community.

“Trans people deserve to thrive, to feel safe in our communities, and have the freedom to be ourselves. But right now our lives are under attack,” Jackie Turner, Director of the Trans Justice Project, said in a statement.

“We know that the majority of Australians support trans and gender-diverse people having the same rights and protections as everyone else. These attacks are largely coming from a very fringe, but very vocal group.”

Turner urged the governments across the country “to curb extremism and protect our communities from hate”.

Increase In Online Anti-Trans Hate Before Posie Parker Visit

The survey was conducted in April just after British anti-trans campaigner Kellie Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, toured Australian cities, including Melbourne, where her rally was attended by neo-Nazis.

Over 94 per cent of the survey participants said they had seen anti-trans hate, including abuse and harassment, on online platforms. Around 49.20 per cent of trans participants said they had experienced online anti-trans hate in the past 12 months, while 47.9 percent of trans participants revealed they had experienced anti-trans hate, including abuse, harassment and violence. One in six trans participants revealed they had experienced anti-trans violence in the past year.

The survey participants also reported an increase in online hate in the months preceding Keen’s Australia visit. Australian cities had also witnessed the cancellation of drag storytime and LGBTQI events recently, following protests by far-right figures and neo-Nazis.

Austin Fabrey-Jenkins from the Victorian Pride Lobby called on the Dan Andrews Labor government in the state to “fast-track” anti-vilification laws in Victoria.

“Next year is too late. Anti-trans hate groups are more brazen than they have ever been before and our communities are bearing the impact,” Fabrey-Jenkins said in a statement.

“Our community events are being shut down because extremists are threatening the safety of our families and loved ones. We’ve been crying out for more support from the State Government on this issue for months. We hope that this report will be a wake-up call,” added Fabrey-Jenkins.

Enact Anti-Vilification Laws

Trans Justice Project has started an online petition, calling on Federal and state governments to enact anti-vilification laws to protect LGBTQI communities, act against online anti-LGBTQI hate groups and “strengthen media regulations to ensure greater accountability for news outlets that promote anti-trans disinformation”.

According to Victorian Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson, Gabrielle de Vietri MP the data proves what trans advocates have been saying about the growth of anti-trans hate in Australia.

“We’re seeing data revealing the extent of anti-trans hate being targeted towards our trans and gender diverse communities. Hate that is growing as a result of the gaps in our laws,” De Vietri said in a statement.

“We know LGBTIQA+ communities face disproportionate levels of depression, self-harm and suicide, and it’s so often because of their experiences of hate speech and vilification.

Earlier this year the Victorian Greens introduced their Racial and Religious Tolerance Amendment (Anti-Vilification) Bill 2023 before Parliament. “We need to reform our anti-vilification laws as a matter of urgency, and the Greens are ready to act now,” De Vietri said.





