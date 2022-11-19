—

Leader of the Victorian Opposition Matthew Guy has spoken out and said that if Liberal candidate Renee Heath –a member of a conservative church that is opposed to LGBTQ and reproductive rights –gets elected, she will not sit in the Liberal Party room.

An investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald, 60 Minutes, and The Age has revealed evidence of distressing conduct with closely affiliated churches in the state that a part of a network of Pentecostal churches on a global scale.

As reported by The Age, a prominent ex-parishioner spoke about church leaders directing him to gain a power base in the Nationals and how he sought political influence as part of a long-term strategy.

Heath is projected to win an upper house seat at the upcoming Victorian state election due to her preselection at the top of the ballot paper for her party in the Eastern Victorian Region.

Opposition Leader Won’t Have Her In Party Room

Guy spoke at a press conference this morning, stating that while it was “too late” to take back Heath’s endorsement as a candidate for the Liberal Party, Heath would not sit in his party room if elected.

“She will be a party member. I haven’t got the ability to expel someone from the Liberal Party. That’s not within my purview … But I do have the control over the party room,” Guy said.

“[If elected] she would be a Liberal independent in the parliament … She will express [her constituents’ views] through the parliament like all of us, that’s what all members of parliament do.”

“When it’s issues like conversion therapy for instance – which we have voted against – I don’t want the party linked to that because we don’t agree with it.”

Church Denies Accusations

City Builders Church and Heath’s father, Brian Heath who is the church’s most senior Australian pastor, have repeatedly denied requests for comment, as reported by The Age.

A letter by the church’s lawyers and Heath stated that they have “categorically denied” support for gay conversion therapy, engaging improperly in politics and discrimination against non-heterosexual people.

“Members of a religious congregation are entitled to exercise their political freedoms by joining political parties,” the letter stated, as reported by The Age.