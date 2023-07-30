Protesters March Against Neo-Nazi, Far-Right Recruitment Event

Hundreds gathered in Sunshine West to protest a 2-day recruitment and powerlifting event being held by white supremacy group, The European Australian Movement and National Socialist Network.

On Saturday Afternoon, over 300 people marched outside the Legacy Boxing Gym in protest against the group’s “White Power Lifting Event” and seminar.

The rally organised by the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF), were alerted following advertisements from the far-right group’s competition and seminar being held over the weekend.

Protesters marched along the gym’s street chanting, “No hate, no fear, nazi’s are not welcomed here!”

Whilst protesters were stopped outside the venue by a barricade of police, marchers continued to chant and speak out against the group’s extreme neo-nazi ideology.

Protesting against further recruitment

Rally organiser for CARF, Jasmine Duff, says the protest was about standing up “against racism and bigotry in all its forms,” especially within the Sunshine community.

“Neo-nazis are desperately trying to build a following, and they’re doing it in the heart of one of Melbourne’s most multicultural suburbs,” says Duff.

“Their aim, as always, is to draw in more angry, violent men and build a movement that preaches hate, discrimination and violence against the rest of Australia.”

Recalling losses from past far-right groups, Duff explains that the protest will send a “strong message” that such groups are “unacceptable” within the community.

“We will show that the community supports the rights of all migrants and refugees to settle in Australia,” continued Duff.

When the Nazis are in town, shut it down, shut it down! pic.twitter.com/BpP72wzCKV — WACA (@akaWACA) July 29, 2023

National Union of Students LGBTQI Officer, Grace Hill, explains that “The far right becomes emboldened when allowed to organise and grow,” encouraging people to join future protests.

“The majority of the community is strongly opposed to neo-Nazi and far right ideology and groups,” says Hill, noting past protests held within Sunshine West earlier in the year.

Known Neo-Nazi Group

The National Social Network is a known extreme far-right group for their racist and anti-LGBTQI ideologies, and have disrupted many events around Victoria.

The group were responsible for the cancellation of a Drag Storytime event at Monash City Council, after relentless death threats and potential protests from the group ahead of the event.

They also clashed with LGBTQI protesters in front of Victorian Parliament during a rally for anti-trans activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (Posie Parker), in March.

The gym within Sunshine West has allegedly been used as a recruitment base for over a year and has been condemned by local and state governments for their actions.

Earlier in the year, Brimbank Mayor Bruce Lancashire called out the group following community concerns saying, “There is no place for racism in Brimbank.”

“On behalf of our community, Brimbank City Council condemns any intolerant, racist or fascist activity – or sentiment – within Brimbank, and in any other place,” continued Lancashire.