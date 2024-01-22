Rainbow Labor’s Stall At Midsumma Carnival Targeted 

The Labor Party’s LGBTQI group Rainbow Labor’s stall at the Midsumma Carnival was targeted on Sunday by a few protesters, who allegedly damaged some items, shouted slogans and ran off with a tablecloth.

Thousands gathered at Alexandra Gardens in the heart of Melbourne CBD to kick off the city’s month-long Pride festivities with the Midsumma Carnival on Sunday.

Witnesses said that Rainbow Labor and Victoria Police stalls were among those targeted by protestors.

Victoria Police confirmed to Star Observer about the attempted disruption. “Victoria Police are aware of a disruption to various stalls at a festival in Alexandra Gardens just before midday (on Sunday),” a police spokesperson said in a statement provided to Star Observer.

“No offences were detected and no reports were made to police. As a matter of course, police will review CCTV and investigate any offences that may arise,” the police spokesperson said, adding, “No one was injured during the incident.”

‘It Was Frightening’

Human rights activist and lifelong Labor member Jamie Gardiner who was at the Rainbow Labor stall and was a witness to the incident said he was still in shock at what transpired on Sunday morning.

Gardiner said he did not initially notice the three persons who came to the stall, until they started shouting. “The three appeared to be young persons and had hidden part of their faces with black balaclavas,” recalled Gardiner. “They ripped off the tablecloth, scattering the giveaways placed on the table, and shouted slogans before they ran off with the tablecloth.”

Gardiner said he did not have time to register what had happened. “They were shouting slogans against the Labor party over the Gaza war and chanted ‘Zionist pigs’,” Gardiner recalled.

“It happened all of a sudden and was shocking and quite frightening. I have never witnessed anything like this before,” said Gardiner. “Everyone was sort of gobsmacked and were wondering what had happened. People who were around the stall came in to help and started picking up the things that were scattered about. Thankfully no one was hurt,” Gardiner said.

‘Disappointing’

Midsumma Festival CEO Karen Bryant told Star Observer that the incident was disappointing.

“Midsumma is deeply disappointed by the disturbing activity exhibited by a small group of individuals at the Midsumma Carnival held (on Sunday). Our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of our attendees, performers, and stallholders, and we are actively addressing these incidents with the utmost urgency, and have spoken to the stalls that were affected to check on their welfare following the incidents,” Bryant said.

“Whilst we support members of our communities always having a voice on the views that are important to them, and we recognise the diversity of opinions and views that exist in our diverse communities, we would hope that these can be expressed without any form of exclusion or aggression towards other parts of our LGBTQIA+ communities.”

“Midsumma Carnival has been a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance for 36 years, and we believe in and uphold the universal principles of human rights, non-violence, dignity, and the freedom for individuals to express themselves without fear of oppression, violence or exclusion,” said Bryant.

‘Keeping The Community Safe’

Midsumma CEO emphasised that the “actions of a few do not reflect the values of our community or the spirit of the festival.”

“We are deeply saddened by behaviour that goes against the principles and values that Midsumma’s communities create,” Bryant said. Midsumma said it was investigating the incident and would ensure appropriate measures were taken.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all festival-goers and our communities. We will not tolerate any form of harassment, discrimination, or harm towards any individual or group,” Bryant said, adding, “We want to assure our community that the safety and security and a strong sense of welcome and belonging for our participants remain our top priority. We are reviewing our security protocols and taking additional steps to enhance the overall safety measures for the remainder of the festival.”

Star Observer reached out to Rainbow Labor and will update the story when we receive their comments. No individual or group has taken responsibility for the incident at the Midsumma Carnival.





