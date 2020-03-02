—

A new task force has assembled in order to maintain the best for the LGBTIQ+ community within Victoria. The Victorian Government has appointed a new team of members for the new LGBTIQ+ Task Force, working hand in hand within the Labor Government in order to achieve equality within legislative reform, new policies and countless new programs for the community.

This new task force is dedicated to maintaining the very best for the queer citizens of Victoria, working arm in arm with the Victorian government in order to achieve equality and consistency for the community. Minister for Equality, Martin Fowley states “this highly skilled group of experts and advocates will help keep our equality agenda on track and ensure Victoria remains the equality state.”

Tackling issues with the highest degree of respect for the every-growing LGBTIQ community’s priorities, the task force is made up of several key members who seek to uphold the needs and desires of queer individuals across Victoria.

Fowley has re-appointed committee members Jamie Gardiner and Aram Hosie for another term where they’ll be joined by new Co-chair, Jayde De Bondt, a graduate of the 2018 LGBTIQ Leadership program; Adam Bourne and Janet Jukes, both of whom have been appointed co-chairs of the Health and Human Serves and Justice groups. Completing the committee are journalist and author Abanob Saad; and disability advocate Margherita Coppolino.

“The LGBTIQ Taskforce recognise there is still much work to achieve equality in Victoria, and is committed to working with our communities, organisations, and the Government to build a more equitable future.” – Co-chair, Jayde de Bondt

As for the future, this ambitious committee has plans to advise and implement Victoria’s first LGBTIQ Strategy, of which will utilise input from various queer communities in order to focus on building a sustainable network within the Victorian government for LGBTIQ individuals.