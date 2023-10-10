Victoria’s Pride Announces Dates For LGBT Festival And One-Day Street Party In Melbourne

Victoria’s Pride has unveiled its three-month-long LGBTQI festival, with Pride events across the state culminating in a one-day free arts and cultural street party in North Melbourne.

Victoria’s Pride kicks off in November 2023 and the street party will be held in Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“I’m delighted to see such diversity in the activities put forward by an ever-increasing number of passionate and dedicated LGBTQIA+ community groups and organisations who are working hard towards a more inclusive Victoria,” Victoria’s Minister for Equality Harriet Shing said in a statement.

“Our regional and rural LGBTQIA+ communities are strong and thriving, and along with providing more opportunities for rainbow communities across the state to connect and express pride in who they are, events like these give all Victorians the chance to show support for LGBTQIA+ people.”

Pride Events In Regional Victoria

There are around 13 Pride events that will be held across regional Victoria to celebrate the state’s LGBTQI communities.



“We are excited once again to see the diversity of statewide representation for LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural culture projects which will showcase regionally based LGBTQIA+ artists and highlight diverse LGBTQIA+ voices, their creativity, and their stories from all across Victoria,” said Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant.

Melbourne Pride, a one-day street party in North Melbourne, was first held in 2022. The success of the event led to the founding of Victoria’s Pride in 2022-2023.

This year, the events in regional Victoria include Gippsland Pride Festival (November 2023 – February 2024), Goulburn Valley Pride’s Our Queer History Museum | Under the Big Top (November 10, 2023 – February 10, 2023), Expression Australia & Deaf Hub Bendigo’s Celebrating Deaf LGBTQIA+ Pride (October-November 2023), Macedon Ranges Accessible Arts Inc.’s Queerthentic Art Prize (January 25-February 11), LINE Wangaratta’s Pride Fair Day (February 9), Sunbury Aboriginal Corporation‘s Sounds Gay, I’m In! (February 10) and YES Youth Hub’s The Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom (February 10).

The organisers said the one-day Victoria’s Pride Street Party on February 11 will feature “multiple stages with free, live entertainment including music, comedy, guest speakers, circus, drag and art installations.”

Love, Simon star Keiynan Lonsdale and Australian Idol star Casey Donovan headlined Victoria’s Pride Street Party in February 2023.