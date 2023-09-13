WA Local Government Candidate’s Homophobic, Neo-Nazi Views Exposed

A Western Australia-based LGBTQI activist has exposed a local government candidate’s racist, anti-semitic, misogynist, homophobic and anti-semitic views.

Busselton council candidate Stephen Wells describes himself as a”racist, sexist, hetero-sexualist, democracy-scorning whites-lover” and says he is against the “global homo bullshit”. Confronted with his past statements, Wells told ABC that he was not a neo-Nazi and those were his “Christian” views.

Wells’ views have been condemned by other candidates.

“I didn’t think I’d have to spell it out, but here goes: Don’t cast your vote for those who promote racism, sexism, COVID denial, or chaos,” Busselton Councillor Ross Paine, who is standing for reelections, said in a post on social media.

“Stephen Wells and his “red pill” allies pose a real threat, not only to our community but to democracy itself,” Paine said.

Far-Right Views

Wells’ extreme far-right views were exposed by former Democrat senator and chairperson of the Busselton Pride Alliance Brian Greig.

Wells’ views were posted on the extremist website XYZ. “Once in local government hardly anyone will pay attention to what you are doing,” he wrote.

“Nobody knows you’re a racist and anti-Semite. Nobody knows anything about you. You’re just a local person. Standing for council. Just talk about local issues. And you can talk about all the things that have nothing to do with what you really want to get in for. I want to see people with our profile standing up…you don’t need to tell them all of your nationalist views. And you get elected!”

He said he only needed 2000 votes to get elected and set forth his hidden agenda to oppose what he called “the global homo bullshit’.

In a video, Wells said “every single woman in parliament is a whore” and claimed “any race that has a high rate of criminality is going to have a high rate of homosexuality”. Wells has previously protested against drag story time events.

Wells told ABC that he was “not a national socialist — I am a Christian…“Many national socialists do, however, have Christian values and the XYZ gives them a platform to express their views,” he told ABC.





