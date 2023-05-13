Nazi Protestors Rally At Melbourne Parliament

Nazi demonstrators have gathered at Melbourne’s Parliament building today, protesting against immigration.

In a rally organised by Australian neo-Nazi organisation National Socialist Network, protestors took to the steps of the parliament building, flying the Australian flag, with many donning all black to hide their identities.

Demonstrators also bore overtly racist signs that aimed to proclaim white supremacy.

“Living Space For Whites, Stop Immigration,” wrote one.

Police again letting actual Nazi (one wearing a swastika) march near our Parliament. Most of these idiots have records.

Unless you’re against them, you’re with them.

These idiots need to move to Florida. #notwosideswithnazis #Antifaschist #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/3v3lFjca4V — Jac (@CultofJack) May 13, 2023

“Keep Australia White,” wrote another.

Demonstrators Clash

“They started chanting Heil Hitler with the Nazi salute,” says Twitter user Alex Grey, who recorded the event on their morning walk.

I was doing my morning walk near parliament. I see a bunch of white men with a banner that said stop immigration and something like keep Australia white. Then they started chanting heil hitler with the Nazi salute. Then about 80 cops came running and massive brawl starts — Alex Grey. (@AlexGrey156) May 12, 2023

“Then about 80 cops came running and a massive brawl start(ed)” observed Grey.

Conflict with law enforcement was common throughout the event, with many Nazis and sympathizers attracting attention by crossing a specially created barricade to incite onlookers, counter-protestors, and even the police themselves.

Twitter user Joel Cardwell would observe a protestor being arrested by police following a confrontation with an observer.

Confrontation with and arrest of Nazi Sympathiser pic.twitter.com/04YFTHb5Xy — Joel Cardwell (@joel_cardwell) May 13, 2023

“[The] Neo Nazis, singular, surrounded and sad,” writes Caldwell, highlighting the counter-protestor presence levelled against the Nazi demonstrators.

Outnumbered And Drowned Out

Counter-protest efforts were organized quickly following the announcement of the rally by the National Socialist Network on Friday morning.

As Twitter users noted, The Campaign Against Racism and Fascism’s hastily coordinated “Snap Counter-Protest” to “Stop Nazis, Not Immigration” visibly outnumbered Nazi attendees and aided in the effort to drown them out.

The Counter-Protesters aimed to silence the Nazis, loudly proclaiming them to be “wannabe Fuhrers” and “wannabe strongmen”.