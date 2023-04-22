New Organisation That Advocates For LGBT+ People With Disabilities Launched In Melbourne

April 22, 2023
New Organisation That Advocates For LGBT+ People With Disabilities Launched In Melbourne
Image: Co-Chairperson and founder of Inclusive Rainbow Voices, Ricki Spencer. Image: Ricki Spencer/Facebook

A new human rights organisation has recently launched in Melbourne and seeks to advocate and represent all LGBTQI+ people, as well as those part of the queer community with disabilities.

The group, Inclusive Rainbow Voices (IRV) had their launch on Friday 21st April at the Victorian Pride Centre. IRV seeks to become a platform for those with disabilities in the queer community to have their voice heard and to connect with others.

“Everyone Is Welcome.”

IRV Co-Chairperson and founder, Ricki Spencer brought to light how left out LGBTQI+ people with disabilities are.

“People with disability often feel left out or ignored within the LGBTIQA+ community, and within the disability community our LGBTIQA+ identities are often erased,” Spencer said.

“We want to change that and create a space where everyone is welcome and can express themselves freely.”

By raising awareness about the discrimination and forms of violence those with disabilities in the queer community face, IRV hopes that their efforts will help influence policies and practices for safer and more inclusivity.

“Everyone Deserves To Live A Life.”

Co-Chairperson and founder, Jax Brown believes that “everyone deserves to live a life free from violence and discrimination and be able to access the same opportunities.”

“We want to ensure that LGBTIQA+ people with disability have the same access to resources, services, and support as everyone else,” Brown said.

Victorian Minister for Equality, Harriet Shing is supportive of IRV’s mission of equality and awareness.

“The voices and experiences of LGBTIQ+ Victorians with disability should always be represented, support and amplified – IRV’s work and visibility is a wonderful example of equality in action,” Shing said.

IRV is planning to work with other LGBTQI+ and disability organisations. For more information, head to their website.

IRV was reached out to for comment.

