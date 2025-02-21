New Show Drag House Rules Is Drag Race Meets Big Brother

The first trailer for the upcoming show Drag House Rules has dropped and it is looking wild.

Featuring queens from the Drag Race franchise and one Dragula winner there’s plenty to love about this new show.

But the show might not quite be what you expect.

Drag Race favourites return

The world can’t seem to get enough of Drag Race and now more alumni of the hit show are branching out into other television programs.

The latest offering sees former contestants all living together for Drag House Rules.

The show will see friends Jujubee and Manila Luzon shacked up with the likes of Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Laganja Estranja, Rock M Sakura, Tammie Brown and Biqtch Puddin, a Dragula winner.

At first glance from the new trailer for the upcoming show it looks like pure chaos as contestants are seen in a variety of different confrontations.

From dragging Silky Nutmeg Gnache across the floor to Rock M Sakura launching themselves at the cameraman and on screen fights with host Tony Moore, it all seems a little too wild.

But that’s because it is.

Although set up as a Big Brother format that will see the queens “vote” each other out of the house until they are left with a winner of the “$100,000 prize” the show is actually satire.

The show was written by John Mark Hostetler who was the co-director for Trixie & Katya Live – The Last Show, which is a fantastic indication of the chaos we could come to expect.

It’s clear from the first glimpses of the show that this is a scripted satirical send up of reality formats and being done with drag queens makes it even better.

“Drag House Rules raises the stakes with seven legendary drag queens living under one roof, battling it out in a competition full of alliances, betrayals, and jaw-dropping moments,” reads the official description of the show.

“The game sounds simple enough, but what begins as a glamorous high-strakes competition quickly unravels into pure, unpredictable chaos. Secrets are exposed and alliances crumble as the queens fight to stay on top — in ways no one saw coming.”

If the first trailer for the show is anything to go by, it will be non stop laughs.

Take a look at the preview of Drag House Rules below, the show set to premiere on February 21 on OUTTV.