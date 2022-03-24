—

Newtown’s Bedford Square is set to become Pride Square.

The Inner West Council in NSW is seeking to permanently rename the public square outside Newtown Town Hall in time for WorldPride 2023.

Passed By Council Unanimously

Inner West Councillor Mat Howard put forward the amendment which passed unanimously.

Advertisement

Howard believes that Bedford Square is an ideal location as it is centrally located just adjacent to Newtown Station and is “right in the middle of businesses that are LGBTQ and/or LGBTQ friendly.”

Howard continued, “I know when I first moved to Sydney, Newtown was the first place I came to looking for connection and support. I hope future generations of young LGBTQ+ people will do the same, see Pride Square at the heart of the suburb, and know that this is a community where they can be safe, be valued, and thrive.”

Rainbow Crossing Also Coming To Newtown

Pride Square and the recently announced Rainbow Crossing would join the Rainbow Crossing in Summer Hill.

Advertisement

It passed unanimously at the March 8 Council Meeting.

The Newtown Rainbow Crossing and Pride Square would be the fulfilment of a campaign aspiration by Howard.

Prior to the 2021 Inner West Council Elections, he told Star Observer, “I’m committed to delivering an Inner West Pride Centre, creating a rainbow crossing in Newtown, and making sure Council marks IDAHOBIT, Transgender Day of Visibility and Transgender Day of Remembrance. These policies are about ensuring LGBTQI+ people are supported, acknowledged and share the sense of belonging that makes the Inner West such a great place to live.”

WorldPride 2023

A WorldPride Committee will also be established to help the Inner West Council best plan for WorldPride 2023.

WorldPride is an international LGBTQI pride festival that is held every 2 years in different cities around the world. Sydney WorldPride 2023 will incorporate all the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events and will be the first time the global LGBTQI festival will be held in the southern hemisphere.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will take place February 17 – March 5 2023.