NRL star and Penrith Panthers player Kurt Capewell has issued a warning to young people after he has once again been left red faced following the resurfacing of pornographic material the now 27-year-old filmed back in 2013.

Capewell, who at the time was playing for the Ipswich Jets, alleges that what began as an innocent enough photo shoot for a clothing label soon escalated when Capewell was offered more money to be filmed performing sexual acts with another man.

“Bit hard to put the full story into words but I was broke and doing some modelling, then I got talked into doing a porno,” Capewell told his teammates in a message published by News Corp.

Earlier this year, Capewell went to the NRL integrity unit and police after a person began trying to sell the x-rated images online, however the investigation closed without any further action being taken.

“Unknown to me but it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall. Now it’s resurfacing in group chats and I wanted to let you all know so you could hear it from me and so you all know the full story,” Capewell wrote.

“It’s something I’ve been dealing with for the past eight years behind closed doors and I know you will all have my back and stand by me moving forward.”

Capewell, who has a long-term girlfriend, enjoyed a breakout 2020 season after joining the Panthers from the Sharks, where he made his NRL debut in 2016. Of the film he says that he has never kept it a secret from his family but that he continued to regret that day, even all these years later.

“My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots… It’s not the person I am today. I’ve had to learn the hard way. I hope others don’t have to go through what I have endured.”