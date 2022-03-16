—

In a historic first, NSW government and ACON will set up the first health care centre for LGBTQI people in the state.

NSW government said it will invest $4.2m to establish the centre “to care for and support LGBTQ people to improve their health”. The health care centre is part of the government’s NSW LGBTIQ+ Health Strategy that was unveiled on Wednesday.

Milestone Step

“This is a milestone step forward for our communities and their health. The Strategy’s aim to improve the provision of care for LGBTIQ+ people is a critical step towards improving our communities’ health and wellbeing into the future,”ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said in a statement.

Integrated Health Care For LGBTQI Community

According to Karen Price, ACON’s Deputy CEO and project lead, the health centre would “deliver integrated care specifically designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ people, across a wide range of health services, accessible state-wide.”

“We will provide access to a wide range of services including primary care, gender affirming health care, mental health support, drug and alcohol interventions, some specific cancer screening services and more – all in the same service and with peer support,” said Price.

Price said ACON would be partnering with researchers and research centres to “amplify data collection” to reduce health inequalities.

ACON President Justin Koonin acknowledged NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet MP, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean, and Independent Member for Sydney, Alex Greenwich “for their tremendous support for both the Health Centre and its funding”.