What a year it has been! It seems to have been one thing after another and what better way to start another year than by partying up this New Year’s Eve. In the words of Lady Gaga we will probably want to Just Dance.

Many events are working differently this year due to COVID-19. The number of gatherings are being reduced quite substantially due to this virus, which can spread like a wild fire if given the chance. Star Observer checked out some of the events scheduled to take place in Melbourne and Sydney to welcome 2021:

Melbourne Parties

In Melbourne, Pride of Our Footscray Community Bar, is organising a private function on New Year’s Eve for its regular patrons, shareholders and staff.

However, if you are not a frequent visitor of the bar or are looking for something else to do in Melbourne, there are many other options. The Laird is holding an event that is rightly called NYE 2020- Escape. In Collingwood over at Peel Street, The Peel hotel is having a 2020 see off.

Into 2021 featuring a number of DJ's performing, along with special appearances by Drag Queens.

Over the New Year weekend on January 1 and 2, 2021, head to the the outer suburbs starting with Footscray. The Pride of Our Footscray Community bar is holding a public event Pride Live which will have amazing drag shows, DJs playing all the favourites and exclusive cocktails. Party hard, but safely, and welcome 2021 with a bang.

If you did not go out on the 31st or want to continue the party, you can do so by heading into the Melbourne CBD at the Colonial Hotel for Thick ‘N’ Juicy . There will be local and interstate DJs, indoor and outdoor dance floors, stunning lasers and epic visuals, amazing performers, hunky GoGo dancers and socially distanced play space. It will be held in two time frames with the first party scheduled for 12pm-6pm and the second party from 6.30pm-3am.

If prefer to be closer to Geddes Lane, you can drop in at BARBA New Years Day party that is organised by a hard-working and creative queer POC couple, an incredible family of artists, DJs & loyal followers.

Some like to bring in the New Year by partying over a number of days, especially this year due to what we have been through and with the 31st being on the Friday, making the weekend a long one. So if a third day of partying is on the cards or you don’t want to do anything until the 2nd, there is an event for you!

Closet Returns at Fairfield Amphitheatre with a very special outdoor party on the banks of the Yarra River, fully licensed with cocktails, natural wines, BYO picnic and snacks. It may not be the raucous affair CLOSET NYD has been famous for in past years, but Closet is so grateful to be able to come together and they are asking that you to respect the rules and respect each other.

Sydney Celebrations

Up in Sydney, things are constantly changing and they were lucky enough to see a lockdown with a break on Christmas Day. So all events that are going ahead depend on the local laws around what is allowed

New Years Eve party at 7:30pm and there will be a part two at 10pm. After the year we have had, it is time to have fun with your Stonewall family, with ticket prices including 2 Hour complimentary drinks, snacks and entertainment. Be sure to dress as the most fabulous you.

The Imperial Hotel is holding the New Years Eve event IMPY NYE featuring a stellar lineup of our local legends and dazzling divas – you’ll be welcoming 2020 in the most fabulous way possible if you are at this party.

Universal will be hosting NYE 2020 where you can join them for a meal and drinks as songstress Penelope takes us through a Review, with a Revue.

With all the events you will need to book, ensure you check out booking details, ticketing and the rules around numbers for events. COVID-19 is still around and is forever changing things at this stage.

