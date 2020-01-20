—

You’ve seen the images, you’ve heard the hype; now come and experience it for yourself.

Rainbow Families in Sydney is running a Drag Queen Story Time event this Thursday, featuring a legend of pythonic proportions, Hannah Conda. Hannah has been reading stories to children at Rainbow Families playgroups for a number of years now and finds it joyful and positive.

“Having a bold, colourful drag princess for kids to talk to opens their minds up to all the possibilities of the world, allows them to ask questions and be curious,” says Hannah.

Kids take part in fun, creative activities that allow them to express themselves freely, without definitions or labels.

Jolene Evans, who organises and takes part in the events says:

“Drag Story Time is important because it teaches diversity and acceptance from a young age. Children growing up in an inclusive environment ensures inclusive and open-minded adults.”

Rainbow Families is a volunteer led organisation and has made these readings very accessible at $3 per family.

The next reading is being held at Rainbow Families Playgroup, 60 Prospect St, Erskineville, January 23, 10:30am – Midday.