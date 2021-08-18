—

A crowdfunding campaign to repatriate Sydney-based Kiwi actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman’s body back to his home in New Zealand has raised over $11,000 of its $15,000 goal.

Mossman who starred in popular Australian gay web series The Horizon and the American TV series Spartacus: Vengeance, died last week.

Brothers Start Crowdfunding Campaign

The crowdfunding campaign was started by Mossman’s brothers Laurence and Jeremy on GoFundMe.

“Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest. With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her,” the brothers said. Repatriation is an expensive process, especially during a global pandemic, with both Sydney as well as New Zealand currently in a lockdown over a COVID-19 outbreak.

The family said that the money raised would contribute towards “bringing Francis back to NZ and the funeral costs.”

The brothers also acknowledged Mossman’s large LGBTQI+ family in Sydney.

“Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him,” they added.

‘Wanting To Be Loved And Accepted’

One of the contributors recalled Mossman as a “complex soul, yearning for success with every fibre of his being.”

“Wanting to be loved and accepted with every breath. His love of animals said a lot about Francis as did his big heart when speaking to those in need. My cat became a princess when he was at home, my neighbors grandchildren became mesmerized when he would greet them with that huge smile,” they added.

Mossman had moved from Auckland to Sydney in 2012 with dreams of making it as an actor. Back in NZ he had appeared in kids’ series Amazing Extraordinary Friends and the NZ soap Shortland Street. In Sydney he appeared in local as well as international web and TV series

While waiting for that big break, Mossman also graced the poster for many of Stonewall Hotel’s events, and also hosted the Oxford Street gay bar’s Malebox events for a couple of years.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.